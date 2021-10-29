The good news for West Virginia is that it seemed to clean up several of the issues that plagued the Mountaineers in the first half of the season during a 29-17 win at TCU last week.
The bad news? WVU now welcomes in an Iowa State team that seemingly excels at combating all of those areas.
In terms of the numbers and recent history, there may be no greater challenge on the Mountaineers’ schedule this season, but its one West Virginia will attempt to meet at 2 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will air on ESPN+.
Maybe it’s appropriate that Iowa State visits on Halloween weekend as the Cyclones have been the most terrifying opponent WVU has faced in recent memory. ISU (5-2 overall, 3-1 Big 12) rolls into Morgantown riding a streak of three straight wins over the Mountaineers by a combined score of 110-34. That includes a 42-6 bludgeoning last season in Ames, Iowa.
“I think we’re catching them playing their best football of the year,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “They’re a team that gets better, much has been said about their October record and that was a big win [last] Saturday against Oklahoma State for them. They’re very sound in all phases.”
The Cyclones are 16-2 in October since 2017, with both losses coming against Oklahoma State, a demon ISU exorcised in a 24-21 decision last week.
But it’s not so much the success Iowa State has had and is having, it’s how it's having it. Before last week, the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3) had suffered through a three-game losing streak, largely due to weaknesses in the run game, pass protection, turnovers and an inconsistent defense. On paper, the Cyclones would seem to check all of those boxes.
Iowa State is ranked 15th nationally and second in the Big 12 in rush defense, allowing only 99 yards per game, while the Mountaineers rank 92nd in rushing offense at 129.4 yards per game, even after last week’s 229-yard output.
Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald leads the conference and is tied for sixth nationally with 7.5 sacks and defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike isn’t far behind with five. West Virginia, meanwhile, has allowed 17 sacks, tying for 74th in the country though last week, when TCU managed just one.
And on it goes. WVU is ranked 71st in scoring offense (28.4 points per game), Iowa State is 12th in scoring defense (17.0). West Virginia is 72nd in total offense (394.1 yards per game), the Cyclones are third in total defense (262).
Last week, the Mountaineers showed progress, but can it continue that progress against a senior-laden Cyclones team that has the proven ability to stifle opposing offenses? The answer to that will go a long way in Saturday’s outcome.
“Like anything, a good feeling goes a long way and I think we got going [against TCU] and developed some confidence and then that stuff starts to flow,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “And we need to learn how to not only carry those things within a game, we’ve got to carry them within weeks.”
Aided by three takeaways against TCU, which doubled its season total over the first six games, the Mountaineer defense pitched a second-half shutout against the Horned Frogs and kept one of the league’s best rushing attacks largely in check. That’s nothing new as WVU has held opponents under their season average in rushing yards in each game.
That would certainly be helpful this week as Iowa State junior running back Breece Hall, a first-team All-American a year ago and currently the second-leading rusher in the Big 12 and seventh nationally at 116.9 yards per game, comes calling. WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley admitted that Hall presents a different challenge.
“He’s really patient -- he holds, holds and then when he accelerates through the seam or gap he has, he’s as good as anybody at number one, the speed of that, and number two, breaking tackles, keeping his shoulders square and getting downhill,” Lesley said.
ISU senior quarterback Brock Purdy is the most decorated signal-caller in school history by nearly any measure, wideout Xavier Hutchinson (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) leads the league in receptions (46) and tight ends Charlie Kolar (6-6, 260) and Chase Allen (6-7, 250) are massive weapons in the run and passing games. All of that within an offense that is creative in its pre-snap shifts, motions and disguises.
Yet, as daunting as it looks, the confidence radiating from WVU coaches and players is certainly different coming off a road win, the team’s first since 2019, than it has been in recent weeks. Along with confidence, there’s an awareness of what’s coming and what has happened over the years.
Brown said during his press conference on Tuesday that he doubted his players remembered the 2019 game, a 38-14 win in Morgantown for ISU. But Doege certainly remembered last season and now, in his third game against the Cyclones, knows what to expect, and that, according to him, is an advantage in itself.
“We had [the score of last year’s game] up on the board, on our graphics all through winter and summer so that’s in my head pretty well,” Doege said. “They’re just good. It’s helpful to know that they’re pretty good. Just got to go prepare really well. I’m going to have to be very decisive.”