SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — One thing that is common among almost all college student-athletes is their desire to compete.
It doesn’t matter if it is their chosen sport, ping pong or tiddlywinks, there is usually an intense desire to win.
That goes even during the “fun” pre-bowl game activities.
The competition for the Mountaineers started even prior to their departure to Arizona for the Tuesday’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota. The entire team, as well as most of the coaching staff and their families, went to Wisp Ski Resort in Deep Creek, Maryland a few days before Christmas for a night of snow tubing. The race was on to the bottom, over and over again.
Once WVU arrived in Phoenix, there were a number of activities planned. First up on Sunday morning was a trip by many Mountaineers to Mavrix Scottsdale, which is an arcade filled with video games, laser tag, bowling and more. West Virginia’s players were joined by Special Olympians for a couple hours of fun and games.
Monday night the WVU entourage headed to the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to watch an NBA game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.
“It goes back to trying to create memories,” said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, referring to one of his mantras when it comes to bowl games. “Very few of our guys have ever been to an NBA game. Tickets are expensive, and a lot of our guys aren’t from big cities with NBA teams. We went to a [Pelicans-Bucks] game when I was at Troy and we played a bowl game in New Orleans. It was a huge hit.
“As soon as I found out we were coming here for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, I looked at the schedule and checked to see if we could get tickets for the Suns’ Christmas Day game. Well, the Warriors were in town for that game, and those tickets had been sold out for a while. But Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are coming in Monday night, and that will be fun.”
A native of Fairmont, WVU center Zach Frazier is one of those who has never been to an NBA game before.
“I’m looking forward to the Suns’ game. That will be a cool experience,” said Frazier. “I’ve been to Mountaineer basketball games but never an NBA game.”
“We want to have some fun, including at the Suns game, finish up our meetings, get a good night’s sleep Monday and then go win the football game,” added WVU quarterback Jarret Doege, who is a native of Lubbock, Texas. “The only time I was at an NBA game was when I was really little and we went to a [Dallas] Mavericks game, so I don’t remember much of it. I’m super excited to see Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Ja Morant, guys like that. We usually only get to see them play on TV, so we’re all excited to see them play in person.”
Outside of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl itself, the most competitive event on the Mountaineers’ pre-bowl activity list is a trip to Topgolf Scottsdale. The anticipation of that swing-fest got the smack talk going hours ahead of the first duck hook.
“Matt Cavallaro is one of the better golfers. I’d say me and him go back and forth on who is the best golfer in the quarterback room,” smiled Doege when asked about competitors for King of Topgolf. “Garrett [Greene] can also play. Frazier and Doug [Nester] are pretty good. Graeson [Malashevich] just got a new set of clubs for Christmas, so he’s getting serious about it. There are a ton of guys on the team who can golf. Topgolf is going to be a good time.”
Usually linemen are not known as skilled golfers, so it’s a bit unusual that Frazier and Nester earned some praise from their roommate/quarterback. The key word, though, is “some.”
“Those big guys can hit it far, but you’re never sure what way it is going to go,” laughed Doege about his two golfing O-linemen.
Frazier heard Doege’s analysis of his golf game and turned the good-natured ribbing back on his QB.
“I guess he doesn’t remember I beat him a couple times this past summer,” Frazier retorted with a wry grin. “There are about 10 of us who get together and play golf when we can. We can’t just go out and play, though. We always have to compete. I’m sure we will even compete when we’re at Topgolf tonight.”
Nicco Marchiol is a soon-to-be Mountaineer who wasn’t competing with the others this week, but he’ll be part of the fun in the very near future.
The recent West Virginia signee is from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, and he took the opportunity to see his new team going through its Arizona practice session on Sunday at Chaparral High, which is about a half hour from his home.
Marchiol stood on the sidelines and watched the Mountaineers work out. The four-star quarterback prospect is going to enroll at WVU in time for the spring semester, so it won’t be long before Marchiol is participating in those same West Virginia practice drills, though the hills of Almost Heaven will serve as the backdrop instead of Camelback Mountain.