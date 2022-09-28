There have been encouraging signs from Texas’ defense after finishing 100th nationally in 2021, yielding 425.6 yards per game last season and 99th in scoring defense at 31.1 points allowed per contest.
That was especially the case in limiting the high-powered Alabama offense to 20 points in a 20-19 loss to the No. 2 Crimson Tide on Sept. 10.
But last week, some of the team’s weaknesses from last year crept back in a 37-34 loss at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders piled up 479 yards of total offense and ran 100 offensive plays.
The Longhorns (2-2 overall, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) were exploited through the air to the tune of 331 yards with the Red Raiders doing modest work on the ground as well, rushing for 148 yards.
For arguably the first time in WVU head coach Neal Brown’s tenure, the Mountaineers will have options in how they choose to attack. A revamped rushing game alongside a passing attack led by transfer quarterback JT Daniels has given the Mountaineers one of the best offenses in the country.
Whether WVU can follow Texas Tech’s lead or the Texas defense can rediscover its form from the game against the Crimson Tide will be determined in Austin on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on FS1.
There are plenty of numbers to support WVU’s place among the country’s elite offenses thus far. The Mountaineers enter Saturday 18th in total offense (490 yards per game), 14th in scoring offense (42.8 points per contest) and, best of all, West Virginia is doing it in both phases, averaging 217.5 rushing yards (20th) and 272.5 passing yards (45th). Not bad for an offensive scheme labeled “air raid” under new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
But to hear Harrell tell it, that moniker is a bit misleading, and his unit is proving that thus far this season.
“We get tagged as ‘air raid’ and I think, more than anything, the air raid is the philosophy of having an identity and being really, really good at it,” Harrell said. “You can’t be good at everything. If there’s 1,000 great plays out there, I don’t have the time to practice 1,000 great plays and get good at 1,000 great plays. Let’s say 30 of them. Pick the 30 that fits your team the best that year and go get good at 30 of them and dress them up and present it differently, but make it for your guys the same 30 plays and practice it over and over and over again.”
The biggest glaring weakness under Brown has been the lack of a running game, where WVU finished 128th, 92nd and 103rd in the nation in the last three seasons. Returning all five starters with more depth along the offensive line certainly helped, as has the emergence of true freshman running back CJ Donaldson to go with Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson.
Despite all that, few if any expected West Virginia to become one of the most efficient running teams in the country under Harrell. Even some of the team’s own players.
“We’re averaging 218 [rushing yards], I don’t think anyone expected that, I don’t think we did either,” guard James Gmiter admitted. "Having the change of pace is really nice. We rush for 218 a game, they’re going to fill up the box and that opens up the deep pass.”
Donaldson continues to be a difference maker as well. Listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Donaldson is seventh nationally in yards per carry (7.3) among players with at least 10 carries per game. His six rushing touchdowns are tied for seventh.
Not bad for a converted tight end, but he’s flashed power and elusiveness and is seemingly earning more and more trust by the game.
“Those runs he had in the Pitt game really set the tone for him and got us excited about him,” Gmiter said. "We like blocking for him. We love blocking for guys like that.”
The Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) will have to do just that against a Texas front that Brown said is deeper than most, especially in the middle where inside-zone runs are supposed to go.
“They go six deep at defensive tackle -- that’s not heard of,” Brown said. “They’ve got six guys that are plus Big 12 players, most teams in our league are dealing with three or maybe four but they’ve got six and there are several NFL players in those six. That’s probably the biggest challenge in the middle.”
As good as WVU has been at running the ball and as capable as it is through the air, the balance has certainly been a breath of fresh air thus far. But Brown added that his team’s ability to adjust either way is as important as anything.
“I think we’ve gotten better as far as what our answers are too,” Brown said. “You’ve got to be able to create edges, you’ve got to be able to have some things in the screen and [run-pass option] game, you’ve got to be proficient in the play-action game and you’ve got to have skill players. That matters. It’s been a progression. It’s not just the O-line, it’s not just the running backs, it’s not just the tight ends, I think it’s all the pieces together, and schematics play a role in it too.”