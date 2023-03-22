MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s defense is getting back to the basics this spring.
The Mountaineers are coming off a 5-7 season in 2022 in which they ranked ninth of the 10 teams in the Big 12 defensively, but coach Neal Brown has faith in his defensive staff to get things turned around.
“On defense, it’s really about getting back to basics,” Brown said Monday. “We did not play up to our standards last year and we’ve simplified from a schematic standpoint, and so early on, alignment and communication is going to be the focal point on that side of the ball.”
The Mountaineers surrendered 32.9 points per game last fall; among conference teams, that was only better than Kansas' 35.5. They allowed 412.3 yards per game, 262.3 through the air -- second-worst in the league, paired with the worst pass defensive efficiency. WVU had the fourth-best rushing defense in the Big 12, with 150 yards allowed per game.
WVU produced just 10 turnovers last fall. That was tied for 128th of 131 FBS teams.
The Mountaineers began spring ball sessions Tuesday in Morgantown with an emphasis on simplifying the game.
“The number one thing is fundamentals. That’s one of the big things that stuck out last year,” defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said after the opening practice. “There’s a number of reasons for that at every position. ...
"Probably should’ve taken that approach last year a little bit with how we were built, but we didn’t, but that’s probably the biggest thing, at least right now -- focus on being good at football, flying to the ball, back to what we’ve always been. That’s as simple as my message has been this spring.”
Brown said in his pre-spring practice news conference the Mountaineers are working to establish an identity, and has said throughout the offseason the team needs to be better at three E's -- one of which is "explosives" and doing a better job of limiting them.
“We’ve got to go back from a schematic standpoint and personnel that we’re using defensively and focus on stopping the run. We have to do that,” Brown said. “So much is talked about last year with us giving up pass yardage and explosive pass plays. Well, that’s accurate, but what hurt us is giving up run yardage, especially on first downs. We’ve got to be a team that runs the football, stops the run.”
In 2021, WVU was in the top half of the league in scoring defense, total defense, pass defense, first downs allowed, third-down conversions and fourth-down conversions. Its red-zone defense was the best in the league.
In 2020, the Mountaineers were first in the Big 12 in scoring defense and total defense with 20.5 points and 291.4 yards allowed per game. They allowed just 159.6 yards passing per game -- the top mark in the country -- and the fewest first downs per game among Big 12 teams.
In Brown’s first year at WVU, in 2019, the Mountaineers were in the bottom half of the league in most major defensive statistical categories.
“It was a number of issues [last season],” Lesley said. “The number one way is just do your job -- don’t try to do anybody else’s job. Just do your job. The other thing a lot of times was a fundamental issue going back to having to mix-and-match pieces as you lose guys or as you have to move guys, whether it’s before game, in game, that I should have done a better job of getting guys into position. Those are really the two things that stuck out.
“It’s very simply, do your job. I think the changes that coach Brown is talking about and the simplification -- that’s one thing I’m going to make sure that they know every single day, is exactly what their job is. That’s how you go about fixing it.”
WVU is set to have 15 practices this spring, including the Gold-Blue Spring Game at 1 p.m. April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The Mountaineers open the 2023 season with a tough test Sept. 2 at Penn State, but for the foreseeable future they’ll just be focused on themselves.
“Our kids know it, we know it, but right now it’s about us,” Lesley said. “Worrying about how physical, conference, what [other teams] are -- that doesn’t do a whole bunch of good. That’s getting ahead of where you’re trying to get better at right now, which is your footwork, your hand placement, shedding blocks, tackling, running to the ball, doing your job. That’s all I’m worried about.”