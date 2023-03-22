Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Baylor West Virginia Football

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) tries to get past West Virginia linebacker Lee Kpogba (8) during the first half of a Big 12 football game in Morgantown on Oct. 13, 2022.

 Kathleen Batten | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s defense is getting back to the basics this spring.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 5-7 season in 2022 in which they ranked ninth of the 10 teams in the Big 12 defensively, but coach Neal Brown has faith in his defensive staff to get things turned around.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.