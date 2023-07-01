Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU FB web.jpg

MORGANTOWN — Two more commitments have rolled in for the West Virginia football Class of 2024.

Safety Jason Cross from Bishop Canevin High in Pittsburgh announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media late Friday evening, and running back Diore Hubbard from Gahanna Lincoln High in Gahanna, Ohio, announced his intent to join WVU on Saturday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags