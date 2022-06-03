MORGNTOWN -- Another highly regarded Class of 2023 football prospect has committed to West Virginia University.
James Heard, a four-star linebacker/defensive end from Camden (N.J.) High School, announced his verbal commitment to WVU Friday via social media.
The 6-foot-2, 224-pound Heard was in Morgantown for an official visit when he decided to pull the trigger on his commitment.
He is the eighth verbal for West Virginia’s Class of ‘23, and the fourth on the defensive side of the ball, joining linebacker Josiah Trotter from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, who was also taking his official visit to WVU this weekend. Heard played with Trotter at St. Joseph’s but has since transferred to nearby Camden High.
Heard is the second commitment West Virginia has received in the past few weeks from a Camden High player. Defensive lineman Wink James, who is a rising junior and a Class of 2024 recruit, made his verbal commitment to WVU on May 17.
Often playing on the edge, Heard finished the 2021 season with 40 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He helped St. Joseph’s to an 11-3 record last season and a spot in the Pennsylvania Class 6A state championship game, where it dropped a 35-17 decision to Mount Lebanon.
Regarded as one of the top 300 prospects in the country by many recruiting services, Heard held offers from a couple dozen FBS programs, including Virginia Tech, Boston College, Miami, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Virginia, Rutgers, Penn State and Tennessee.