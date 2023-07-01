MORGANTOWN -- Two more commitments have rolled in for the West Virginia football program from the Class of 2024.
Safety Jason Cross from Bishop Canevin High in Pittsburgh announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media late Friday evening, and running back Diore Hubbard from Gahanna Lincoln High in Gahanna, Ohio, announced his intent to join WVU on Saturday.
Cross is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back, who also played quarterback at Bishop Canevin, recorded 59 tackles, including 11 for loss, intercepted six passes and forced a fumble last season, according to statistics posted to his team’s MaxPreps account. Offensively, he completed 50 of 85 passes for 1,277 yards and 18 touchdowns with just two interceptions, rushed for 289 yards and eight scores on 39 carries and caught 11 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.
“2,000% COMMITTED!!” Cross wrote on Twitter in his commitment announcement.
Cross announced a top three that included Syracuse and Michigan State, in addition to WVU, on June 29, and took an official visit to WVU in mid-June. He also held offers from Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Howard, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, Marshall, Maryland, Miami (Ohio), Pennsylvania, Penn State, Temple, Texas A&M, Toledo, UNLV and Virginia Tech, according to the recruiting services.
Hubbard is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound three-star prospect at running back, according to 247Sports, Rivals and On3. He was one of seven finalists for Ohio’s Mr. Football award last year, when he had a school-record 2,661 all-purpose yards -- including a record 2,365 rushing -- and 29 total touchdowns, which was also a school record.
“Take me HOME,” Hubbard wrote in his commitment post on Twitter with blue and yellow heart emoji. “1000% committed!!”
Hubbard also held offers from Appalachian State, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kentucky, Marshall, UMass, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan, according to the recruiting services.
The two commitments come after some movement in WVU’s 2024 recruiting class in recent days.
The Mountaineers gained commitments from offensive tackle Justin Terry and defensive end Makai Byerson on Thursday and Friday, respectively, but three-star defensive back Romanas “OJ” Frederique, who originally committed to WVU in mid-June, flipped his commitment to Miami on Friday evening.
“I am Home,” Frederique wrote on Twitter in his new commitment post.
WVU’s 2024 recruiting class now sits at 17 members.