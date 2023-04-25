Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has picked up a commitment from a Big 12 transfer.

Jaylen Ellis, a wide receiver transfer from Baylor, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Tuesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

