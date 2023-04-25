Baylor wide receiver Jaylen Ellis (84) runs for a touchdown after making a catch against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has picked up a commitment from a Big 12 transfer.
Jaylen Ellis, a wide receiver transfer from Baylor, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Tuesday.
“The one,” Ellis tweeted in his announcement, which featured two photos of himself in a WVU uniform. “Thank You God.”
The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Round Rock, Texas, native played in five games in a reserve capacity last season as a redshirt junior. He had three catches, with each going for at least 47 yards.
He finished with 154 yards receiving and a touchdown -- a 47-yard score against Texas.
Ellis played in two games as a redshirt sophomore the season before with one catch for three yards against WVU, and saw action in nine games with one start in 2020 as a redshirt freshman. That year, he had two catches for 41 yards.
He was a U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection and considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports out of Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock.