MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia received a commitment from North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Devin Carter on Wednesday.
Carter played in nine games last fall with NC State, recording 406 yards and two touchdowns on 25 receptions as a junior.
“(WVU receivers coach Bilal Marshall) let’s work,” Carter tweeted with a handshake emoji and graphic announcing his commitment.
In his time at NC State, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Clayton, North Carolina, native had 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Carter announced on Twitter Dec. 13 he would be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. He tweeted later that day that Old Dominion, Georgia State and West Virginia had offered him, and on Dec. 15 tweeted he had received an offer from Penn State. He had previously committed to Penn State before flipping to WVU.
WVU announced Jan. 2 the hiring of Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, as the program’s new receivers coach.
The Mountaineers lost their top four receivers from a season ago. Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James both declared for the NFL Draft, and Kaden Prather and Reese Smith both went into the transfer portal and have committed to new programs since the end of the season.
WVU signed receivers Rodney Gallagher III and Traylon Ray during the early signing period and also received a commitment from Kent State transfer receiver Ja’Shaun Poke so far this offseason.
WVU went 5-7 in 2022 and is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.