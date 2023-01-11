Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia received a commitment from North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Devin Carter on Wednesday.

Carter played in nine games last fall with NC State, recording 406 yards and two touchdowns on 25 receptions as a junior.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags