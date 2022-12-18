Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU FB web.jpg

West Virginia received two commitments from Kent State transfers Sunday night.

Receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller both announced their commitments to the Mountaineers via social media.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags