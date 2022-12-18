West Virginia received two commitments from Kent State transfers Sunday night.
Receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller both announced their commitments to the Mountaineers via social media.
Poke is a 5-foot-10, 173-pound Hampton, Ga., native, who caught 31 passes for 362 yards and a touchdown this fall as a senior for Kent State. He was the team’s third-leading receiver. He was also the team’s leading kick returner with 411 yards on 15 attempts.
“I got so much goin on and if i do it right I’m Lit for life,” Poke wrote in the caption of an Instagram post announcing his commitment.
He caught 26 passes for 315 yards and a score in 2021, and in 2020 had 21 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Poke adds much-needed depth at receiver for the Mountaineers, who finished the fall 5-7 and have lost their top four receivers. Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James - the team’s top two receivers - both declared for the NFL Draft in recent weeks, and Kaden Prather and Reese Smith both announced they would be entering the transfer portal.
Miller is a 5-foot-10, 179-pound cornerback from Blythewood, S.C., who was sixth on the team in tackles this fall with 52. He added two interceptions, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
“Straight Business… Lets Rock,” Miller wrote with a graphic on Twitter announcing his commitment.
In 2021, he had 47 tackles, four interceptions, eight breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Mayo enters portal: West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced his entrance in the transfer portal via social media on Monday.
“First and foremost I’d like to thank the state of West Virginia for being a driving, motivating force to be the best athlete, student and person I could be. I’d like to thank the West Virginia staff and coach [Matt] Moore for developing me into the athlete and man I am today,” he wrote in the announcement. “With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal.”
The 6-foot-4, 291- pound Deptford, N.J., native saw action in the Mountaineers’ Sept. 17 win over Towson this fall as a redshirt freshman. He redshirted in 2021 and didn’t see game action in his first year with the program in 2020. He was rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 19 offensive guard in the Class of 2020 by ESPN and a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.