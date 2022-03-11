West Virginia has received its fourth commitment in the football recruiting class of 2023 with the addition of defensive back Josiah Jackson.
A cornerback with good reach and length, Jackson had 48 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups as a junior in 2021. He began his career as a safety, then moved to corner as his coverage skills continued to develop. He made two visits to West Virginia this year, and decided to commit early
Jackson displays a nice blend of skills from his experience as a safety and a corner. He transitions from stance to coverage reaction smoothly, and shows workable change-of-direction skills. He also drives on the ball aggressively, whether moving on a pass in the air or heading down the alley in run support, and he uncoils through contact to bring force to bear on his tackling attempts.
Owing to his experience at safety, Jackson does appear to be a bit more comfortable lining up off the ball, but his tape shows a handful of press coverage reps, and he does well in throwing an initial jam while staying on balance to react to the the receiver’s next move.
Jackson is the fourth member of the 2023 recruiting class, and the first in what will likely be a large group of safeties and cornerbacks. He had Power Five offers from Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State and Vanderbilt as well as future Big 12 member Cincinnati. Eastern, Central and Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, Kent State, UMass, Ohio, Utah State and Miami (Ohio) were also on board with scholarship offers.
Josiah’s twin brother, Jordan, is a running back at Fairfield, and also the subject of WVU recruiting interest.
USFL DRAFT: After four former Mountaineer players were taken in the 2022 USFL Draft, West Virginia saw another of its alums, Keith Washington, selected in the league’s supplemental draft on Thursday.
Playing two years for WVU (2018-19), Washington recorded 63 tackles and interceptions in 22 games. He also had six interceptions and 18 pass breakups, demonstrating excellent range and a nose for the football while earning second-team All-Big 12 Conference honors in his final year with the Mountaineers.
Washington was selected by the New Orleans Breakers with the eighth and final pick in the second round of the supplemental draft, which ran 10 rounds. Washington will join former Mountaineer Marquis Lucas, who was selected by the Breakers in the the league’s initial draft in late February.
Following his WVU career, Washington signed with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent and spent a year on their practice squad before reaching an injury settlement in August 2021.
The reconstituted USFL, consisting of eight teams, begins play on April 16 and is scheduled to run through a 10-week regular season, concluding on the weekend of June 18-19.