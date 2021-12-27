SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- WVU football head coach Neal Brown and Mountaineer players Alonzo Addae, Dante Stills, Josh Chandler-Semedo, Zach Frazier and Jarret Doege stepped out of the shuttle vans that brought them from their team hotel and into a sunny, gorgeous 62-degree Scottsdale day.
They made their way up the steps at the Camelback Inn Sunday afternoon and into the Arizona Ballroom for their pre-Guarantee Rate Bowl press conference. WVU’s opponent in Tuesday night’s bowl game (10:15 ET, on ESPN), Minnesota, would follow at the podium shortly after the Mountaineers headed off for a practice session at nearby Chaparral High School, so West Virginia was first up to answer questions from those attending media members with video cameras, recorders and notepads.
“I speak for our players and staff who are extremely excited to be here in Phoenix to play a very good Minnesota football team in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl,” said Brown, whose team comes to Arizona with a 6-6 record. “The bowl committee has done a tremendous job thus far showing our entire travel party what it’s really like for a great bowl experience. So we appreciate that.”
West Virginia is facing a Minnesota team for the first time on the football field, and it is also WVU’s first-ever bowl matchup against a Big Ten squad.
The 8-4 Golden Gophers have been a classic Big Ten team this season in that they’ve run the football very well (31st in the FBS ranks gaining an average of 193.8 yards per game) and also stopping the run effectively (ninth nationally allowing 100.2 yards per game).
“I have a lot of respect for coach P.J. Fleck and his Minnesota football program. They’ve had a tremendous year,” stated Brown, who is 4-0 all-time as a head coach in bowl games, including a 1-0 mark while at WVU after defeating Army in last year’s Liberty Bowl. “If you look at them defensively, their stats speak for themselves. They’re in the top 10 or top 15 in numerous categories.
"The other thing, if you look at them defensively, is they’ve held almost every opponent under their season averages, which speaks very well to what they are doing. The other thing of note for them defensively is their ability to limit explosive plays.
“Flip it over to themselves on offense; they want to run the football,” continued Brown. “Tanner Morgan at quarterback is a winner. If you look at his win-loss record throughout his entire career there in Minnesota, he’s done a very nice job of that. They control the clock, and they run the football, and they are able to hit shot plays down the field. So we’ve got our work cut out for us. But we’re excited for the challenge and looking forward to Tuesday night.”
For West Virginia, the obvious key would seem to be its ability to stop Minnesota’s rushing attack and also run the football effectively itself. WVU is 6-0 this season when rushing for at least 100 yards, and 0-6 when below that mark.
Reaching that plateau figures to be even tougher for the Mountaineers, as starting running back Leddie Brown, who ran for 1,065 yards in the regular season, has opted out of the bowl game to get a jump-start on his professional career. Instead, West Virginia will rely on Tony Mathis (256 rushing yards) and Justin Johnson (55 rushing yards) to fill in for Leddie Brown.
WVU’s head coach doesn’t necessarily agree that the ground game on both sides is the biggest key for the Mountaineers, though.
“I think the number one key for us is taking care of the football offensively. We’ve got to hold on to it,” Neal Brown explained. “And I think first down on both sides is going to be key.
"If you look at [Minnesota] offensively, when they’ve been productive on first down, then they are really in control. They can run the ball. They get second-and-short, second-and-medium, and now they have the opportunity to call shot plays, or they continue to run it for first downs. If you look at their time of possession, they are one of the top teams in the country that has controlled the clock the most. So, I would say that turnover margin and first downs are the biggest keys.”
COVID CONCERNS: Renewed COVID issues have recently forced the cancellations of the Fenway Bowl, the Hawaii Bowl and the Military Bowl, as well as the alteration of the Gator Bowl (with Rutgers taking Texas A&M’s spot). So far West Virginia and Minnesota haven’t revealed any COVID problems, and they hope to get to kickoff without any.
“I think it’s been a worry,” Neal Brown said of the coronavirus. “I think it’s been a worry as you’ve gone through this entire season. Obviously, it’s picking up some steam with the new variant [Omicron]. I think our medical team and our players and our staff have done a pretty good job throughout the pandemic. We have just gone back and been more intentional about mask-wearing, especially when we’re in any kind of close setting, whether it’s a team meeting or position meetings.”
As long as both teams can remain healthy, they’ll do battle at Chase Field Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.