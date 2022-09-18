Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tony Mathis rushed for 104 yards in the Mountaineers' lopsided win over Towson Saturday in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia achieved most everything it wanted — most everything it NEEDED — in Saturday’s 65-7 blistering of Towson.

After tough losses to begin the season against Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (55-42 in OT), the Mountaineers simply needed to feel good about themselves again. Even though Towson was an overmatched FCS foe, WVU gained some badly needed confidence and positive emotions heading into a stretch of nine very difficult games.