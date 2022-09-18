MORGANTOWN — West Virginia achieved most everything it wanted — most everything it NEEDED — in Saturday’s 65-7 blistering of Towson.
After tough losses to begin the season against Pitt (38-31) and Kansas (55-42 in OT), the Mountaineers simply needed to feel good about themselves again. Even though Towson was an overmatched FCS foe, WVU gained some badly needed confidence and positive emotions heading into a stretch of nine very difficult games.
“I think this was much needed for us,” stated West Virginia junior nose guard Jordan Jefferson, who had one sack and two tackles for lost yardage Saturday. “We all know what happened last week. This is a great defense, I feel. This was much needed for our team, much needed for our defense.”
“We just wanted to enjoy things, have fun and play the game the right way,” added running back Tony Mathis, whose 104 rushing yards led WVU’s 316-yard ground attack Saturday.
Besides pitching a shutout -- Towson’s only score came on a kickoff return -- West Virginia’s defense allowed the Tigers just 180 yards of total offense (82 running and 98 passing). After giving up 419 yards and 55 points in the OT loss to Kansas last weekend (42 of those points were in regulation), the Mountaineer defense needed some major readjustments.
“Coach basically said we needed to play harder, needed to execute,” noted Jefferson after WVU held Towson to 3.3 yards per play and 3 of 14 on third-down conversions. “We focused all week in practice on the details and went back to our day one stuff, which is effort, communication and physicality. Basically, we got back to the basics, worked on the small things, and I think that showed because we played well today.”
While West Virginia’s defense enjoyed a bounce-back performance Saturday, its offense has been pretty good all year. It had 404 total yards against Pitt, 501 against Kansas and posted 624 against Towson, which equals the single-game best of the Neal Brown era (also 624 last year vs. Eastern Kentucky).
Transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels, who was 16 of 24 passing for 174 yards in less than a half of work Saturday and is now averaging 251.0 passing yards per game in 2022, gets a great deal of credit for WVU’s offensive improvement this year, and deservedly so. But West Virginia’s ground attack also is significantly better than it has been at any point in the past three-plus seasons. It averaged 73.2 yards per game in 2019, 135.1 in 2020 and 121.5 in 2021, but with a veteran offensive line leading the way, the Mountaineers are consistently opening up holes for running backs CJ Donaldson (91.3 yards per game) and Mathis (78.0 yards per game). As a team, WVU is averaging 217.3 rushing yards through its first three contests.
“Our line has made the run game possible the whole season so far,” stated Mathis. “Credit the whole O-line. They’ve played hard and are going to continue to play hard.”
Mathis’ performance this season isn’t coming as a huge surprise, but you can’t say the same about Donaldson’s. After all, he is a true freshman who had never even played running back until he arrived at West Virginia this summer.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pound native of Miami was used a little of everywhere in high school -- defense, receiver, tight end and h-back -- but WVU’s coaches saw something in his skill set once he arrived in Morgantown in June that they thought would work at running back … and oh has it ever.
He became just the second Mountaineer true freshman to eclipse the 100-yard rushing mark in a season opener when he had 125 yards against Pitt, which included a 44-yard run on his first carry. He followed that with 48 yards against Kansas, and then on Saturday, Donaldson gained 101 yards on nine carries, which included an 82-yard TD rumble. It’s the second-longest run by a Mountaineer since 2009 when Noel Devine went for 88 yards against Pitt. Leddie Brown’s 87-yard TD burst in 2020 against Kansas is the only one longer than 82 yards in the 13 seasons between.
“Yeah, I still surprise myself some,” admitted Donaldson with a smile, “because this is really just my third game ever playing running back. I kind of surprised myself with that long run, but I have to give a lot of credit to the O-line and the receivers. [Sophomore receiver] Kaden Prather had a great block down the field.”
The Mountaineers were down in the dumps after their pair of hard-fought losses to start the season, and they hope Saturday’s blowout win over Towson is a start of better things to come. It is a rough road ahead, though, and that road begins Thursday at Virginia Tech (7:30 on ESPN).
“We were down a little bit after last week’s loss, maybe the day after the game, but we have great leadership who try to synch us back in,” explained Donaldson. “We really don’t look in our rear view; we look forward. Those two losses, we don’t really remember them. We just look at the good. When we do look at the bad, we look to see what we can make good.
“I definitely think today’s game gave us a little momentum and showed we can compete at a high level,” concluded Donaldson. “I just hope we can carry this on to next week and build from there.”