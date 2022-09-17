MORGANTOWN — No matter how lopsided, a victory over FCS opponent Towson on Saturday wasn’t going to alleviate all the heat and pressure on West Virginia’s coaching staff and program.
But a win didn’t escalate those things either, and for one week, that was good enough.
The Mountaineers delivered a dominant performance in finally breaking into the win column, soundly winning in nearly every statistical category on their way to a 65-7 victory over the Tigers Saturday in front of 50,307 fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.
After back-to-back weeks of lapses and struggles, the maligned WVU defense, featuring several lineup changes, was fierce from the start. Towson didn’t score on offense and didn’t register a first down until the 2:15 mark of the second quarter. By then, the Mountaineers were leading 38-7.
Other than a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown from Tigers running back D’Ago Hunter, WVU (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) was dominant in all phases, outgaining the Tigers (2-1) 624-180.
The performance was just what the doctor ordered.
“These types of games are important,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Sometimes you guys ask, ‘Why play these games?’ But for the morale of the football team they’re really important. We were able to sub about three-quarters of the way through the second quarter and we were able to play a lot of guys.
“Fun day, great weather. The fans showed up and I really appreciate that.”
Hunter’s kick return answered an initial 75-yard touchdown drive from the Mountaineers to make the score 7-7. But while Hunter’s burst was a bit of an anomaly for Towson, WVU was just getting started.
The Mountaineers scored touchdowns on nine of 10 drives with Casey Legg capping the other with a 26-yard field goal in the first half. Those marches included six rushing touchdowns — three by freshman C.J. Donaldson and two more from Tony Mathis — and West Virginia was extremely balanced, rushing for 316 yards and throwing for 308. Both Mathis (104) and Donaldson (101) went over the 100-yard mark on the ground.
And all the while, the WVU defense was pitching a shutout, holding the Tigers to 3 for 14 on third downs and 55 total plays while the Mountaineers ran 85.
“Defensively it was a good bounce-back game,” Brown said. “We really pushed them this week in practice. We practiced physical on that side of the ball and really stressed running to the football. We’re going to have to be a group that leans on the front six and we’re going to be as good as they allow us to be. They played more to the level that we’re expecting.”
Along the way, West Virginia was able to play four quarterbacks, with Will “Goose” Crowder and Nicco Marchiol each throwing their first career touchdown pass. Garrett Greene, the second signal-caller in the game behind starter JT Daniels, threw for 45 yards and ran for 59, adding a rushing touchdown.
Compared to the first two outings, it was a quiet, abbreviated yet efficient day for Daniels, who connected on 16 of 24 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore receiver Kaden Prather led the receiving corps, making six grabs for 51 yards and was one of three wideouts to score his first career touchdown, with Jeremiah Aaron and Preston Fox adding scoring grabs in the second half. Prather’s touchdown accounted for the game’s first points.
Donaldson registered the first half’s biggest play, taking a handoff, making a cut and taking advantage of some great downfield blocking from Prather, rumbling 82 yards to the end zone to make the score 21-7 in the second quarter. He added two more first-half touchdown runs of 3 and 1 yards, with Mathis scoring on 3- and 2-yard plunges as well.
A total of 29 players were logged into the game book defensively, led by Morgantown’s own Caden Biser, who led the Mountaineers with six tackles and had a fumble recovery.
Brown admitted that the result, the spread-out playing time and the good vibes of the day were important after a week of scrutiny and an outpouring of frustration from the Mountaineer fan base.
“Emotionally, when you’re dealing with the age group we’re dealing with, they tend to get over things a lot faster,” Brown said. “If you’re asking about the coaching staff, it was probably a little different. But 48 hours and the guys are ready to go. I tune out social media but they can’t because that’s how they live so they see all the negativity. But they did a nice job. They understood they have a job to do.”
It will be a short turnaround for the Mountaineers with a Thursday-night game at Virginia Tech next on the ledger. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Blacksburg, Virginia, and the game will air on ESPN.