West Virginia University’s football tam added a major piece to its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday morning as Gardendale (Alabama) quarterback Will Crowder pledged to the Mountaineers over offers from Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Iowa State and more.
Crowder first emerged on the Mountaineers’ radar when coach Neal Brown and quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan were still at Troy. Reagan followed through with a visit last December, offering on the spot after seeing Crowder throw.
“Coach Reagan was kind of the first [major college coach] to come down to visit him,” Gardendale football coach Chad Eads said. “I think that’s the thing for him. He wants some place that he feels good about the school and the environment, but he also felt comfortable with the coaches.”
Crowder felt that comfort when he visited campus a month later for one of the first junior days of the offseason.
“I really, really enjoyed everything,” he said after the trip. “I had an all-around great time. The coaching staff definitely stood out, and how family-oriented they were. They really made me feel comfortable.”
Two months later, he was on his way back to Morgantown, this time for the final junior day before the coronavirus pandemic put an end to all in-person recruiting visits. During that trip — and before the coronavirus spread had paused all sports — the coaches told Crowder that Brown simply needed to see him throw the football. With recruiting camp season no longer a certainty, it’s possible that the staff decided to remove that last criteria, allowing Crowder to jump on his chance to commit.
Crowder is the fifth commitment for West Virginia in the Class of 2021. He received a three-star, 0.8688-rating in the 247Sports Composite and his pledge moves the Mountaineers up to No. 19 in the 247Sports Team Rankings as of Tuesday afternoon.