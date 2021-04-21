Charles Woods, a defensive back from Illinois State, will transfer to West Virginia University, football coach Neal Brown announced Wednesday.
Woods, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound redshirt junior, has two years of eligibility. A Dallas native, Woods redshirted his junior season with the Redbirds.
As a sophomore, Woods started all 15 games at cornerback for Illinois State, and was second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference with 17 passes defended. He tallied 48 tackles on the season, along with four interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 13 pass breakups.
During his freshman season with ISU, Woods played in all 11 games, with three starts at cornerback to end the year. He recorded 16 tackles, including 11 solo stops.