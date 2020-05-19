West Virginia University’s football team added a verbal commitment Tuesday afternoon, this one in the more traditional sense. After two transfer additions in the last three days, coach Neal Brown added a pledge from high school tight end Treylan Davis.
The standout recruit from Jackson, Ohio had been a top target of West Virginia’s for the last few months. He originally committed to Cincinnati, but WVU and several other schools picked up their pursuit earlier this offseason.
He decommitted from the Bearcats, then went silent about his recruitment, not even announcing that he had received an offer from the Mountaineers. Wisconsin, Michigan State, Tennessee and Arkansas were just some of the other schools that extended offers in recent weeks.
The lead recruiter on Davis was Travis Trickett, who not only recruits southern Ohio, but is his expected future position coach. Davis is the second tight end in this class, joining Swedish import Victor Wikstrom, who is expected to enroll early.
Davis received a three-star, 0.8430-rating in the 247Sports Composite, although his ranking is under further review. As things stand now, his pledge gives WVU eight commitments in this class and moved the Mountaineers from 42nd to 30th in the 247Sports Team Rankings as of Tuesday night, jumping Nebraska, Florida State, Texas Tech and others.