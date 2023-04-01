MORGANTOWN — West Virginia coach Neal Brown was pleased with his team’s effort as it reached the halfway point of spring practices Saturday.
The Mountaineers were at Milan Puskar Stadium for their seventh workout of the spring and have seven more to go before the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22.
“This is the second Saturday we got into the stadium. I thought we had really good energy,” Brown said. “We had Big 12 officials here today, so any time we can do that in the stadium, it’s game-like, and we were able to do that.”
WVU held its first spring practice March 21, and Saturday marked the Mountaineers’ third consecutive day practicing. It’s the only time this spring they’ll do that, and it was mainly because of the coaches’ clinic taking place in Morgantown this weekend.
“Everything we did in the practice yesterday was really for the high school coaches in attendance. It was things they could carry over and take back,” Brown said. “It’s not a wasted day for us by any means because we get a lot of fundamental work in, but it doesn’t stress the guys. It’s not physical for the O-linemen and it’s not running for the skill guys.”
Brown said entering the spring that the first six practices were more focused on installation and individual skills, and the latter half of the offseason workouts would feature more 11-on-11 action.
On Saturday, in a closed portion of the practice, the first-team players got about 35 live reps, according to Brown, with Garrett Greene getting all the snaps at quarterback because Nicco Marchiol was out due to illness. The two are in a competition for the starting spot, and Brown has said he doesn’t expect a starter to be named until the fall.
The Mountaineers also had some offensive linemen sidelined, Brown said, and the first player he brought up on that side of the ball was CJ Donaldson. Brown said Donaldson had a touchdown in the live portion, as well as another running back, but he couldn’t immediately recall who that was.
Donaldson was WVU’s second-leading rusher last season with 526 yards and eight touchdowns on 87 carries, but he sustained a season-ending lower leg injury against TCU. He’s been limited this spring as he works back.
“I think he had four or five carries and if he’ll continue to work on his body and stay healthy, he’s got big-time ability. He really does,” Brown said of Donaldson. “He’s an extremely smart football player and he showed that today. He had a couple of really explosive runs and showed good patience and he’s a load to tackle.”
Brown also said the tight ends have been getting more catches — a goal the Mountaineers had in the offseason — and pointed to Will Dixon as “a guy that’s coming along,” before adding that LSU transfer Kole Taylor “made a couple of huge catches in Thursday’s practice.”
The fifth-year coach has said Devin Carter looks like a No. 1 receiver, although WVU didn’t use him as much Saturday. Morgantown native Preston Fox also caught Brown’s attention with “a couple of nice plays in the stadium,” including a touchdown.
Defensively, Brown thought the line had its best day of the spring. He highlighted Sean Martin as a guy who “showed some flashes as what he can be.” The 6-foot-5, 293-pound defensive tackle started eight games last season and played in all 12.
Davoan Hawkins, a defensive line transfer from Tennessee State, also caught his eye, as did nose tackles Hammond Russell and Mike Lockhart. Bandit Jared Bartlett got some pressure on the quarterback and Brown says he’s “playing more efficiently with his movements,” and that incoming freshmen James Heard Jr. and Josiah Trotter had good moments and some not so good, which is expected from young players. Brown also noted improvements at safety from Aubrey Burks, Marcis Floyd and Buffalo transfer Keyshawn Cobb.
The focus on the defensive side has been on fundamentals this spring, and that remains a work in progress.
“Are we where we want to be? No. Absolutely not,” Brown said. “I’m glad we’ve got eight more practices, I’m glad we’ve got OTAs in the summer, I’m glad we’ve got fall camp, but there is carry-over because what you want to do from a fundamental aspect, you drill it, you put it in a group setting, you drill it, and then it’s got to show up in team.
“Just watching it from the back today, I thought it showed up more so than it did when we did some 11-on-11 work on Tuesday.”
Brown said the team is “making strides special teams-wise,” and that the live portion overall was fairly clean of penalties and turnovers.
WVU is scheduled to practice Tuesday and Thursday this coming week and be off on Easter weekend. The Mountaineers have seven more practices scheduled before the spring game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“The first six days is a lot of individual, a lot of group, and then we’ll start getting into more 11-on-11 work because then we should understand what to do — alignment and assignment — so we should be able to play fast,” Brown said. “Now it’s about getting team reps. You get reps in your schemes and you get evaluations.”
WVU will open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.