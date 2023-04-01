Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Oklahoma St Football

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown stands outside the huddle during the second half of a game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., on Nov. 25, 2022.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia coach Neal Brown was pleased with his team’s effort as it reached the halfway point of spring practices Saturday.

The Mountaineers were at Milan Puskar Stadium for their seventh workout of the spring and have seven more to go before the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.