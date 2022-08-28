MORGANTOWN — Intense rivalries, such as the Backyard Brawl, which picks up where it left off 11 years ago with West Virginia winning 21-20 over arch-rival Pitt, are often won on one play.
It may not be the final play of the game, but it often is.
It is a last-second field goal by Bill McKenzie or a Chad Johnston scramble and impossible touchdown pass to a wide-open Zach Abraham in 1994, but just as likely it may come early, such as the early handoff from Johnston to Amos Zereoue for his first collegiate carry that broke for 69 yards and a touchdown and told Pitt it was going to be a long day, as most 34-0 games are.
A year ago, Pitt was built to win such a game, relying on big plays from NFL first-round pick quarterback Kenny Pickett to All-American wide receiver Jordan Addison, who caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021.
But there was no Backyard Brawl last year, and now the Panthers go into Thursday's game without Pickett, who's throwing passes for the Pittsburgh Steelers, or Addison, who transferred to USC to play for Lincoln Riley.
While it’s expected that Pitt will still have big-play capabilities, WVU has pointedly gone after creating a big-play offense. It comes from the philosophy of new coordinator Graham Harrell, who has promised his team would be trying to score on every play — not every possession, every play — and with a new quarterback and with big-play potential at wide receiver from Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Kaden Prather and Sam James.
We too often place all of the responsibility for explosive passing plays on the quarterback, but there are two parts to such plays, and the catch is more likely to be overlooked than the throw.
Yet, we all know, that the most famous Super Bowl-winning moment came to be known simply as “The Catch,” a leaping back-of-the-end-zone grab of a Joe Montana pass by Dwight Clark that made the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl champions of 1981.
Great catches don’t just happen. There is an art in roping in the 50-50 ball that is up there for the offensive player and defensive player to battle over, coming at the end of a sharply run route and an accurate throw.
We return now to last year’s 38-31 WVU victory over Iowa State, a game in which Ford-Wheaton proved himself to be such a big-time, clutch receiver, first grabbing a 28-yard scoring pass from Jarret Doege while covered two-on-one in the right corner of the end zone.
Then he turned in another score to tie the game at 24 with what most believe to be the Mountaineer catch of the year, leaping backward just inside the back of the end zone and somehow coming down not only with the football but with both feet inbounds.
The play was rated No. 9 by ESPN last season.
What is the secret to making such a play ... a play that ranks in the greatest of catches in WVU history?
“The easiest part is going up for it with me being 6-foot-3 and being bigger than most defensive backs,” Ford-Wheaton said. “Going up, grabbing the ball in your hands is kind of easy ... but the DB is going to let you come down with the ball?”
Indeed, grabbing the ball is one thing; taking permanent possession of it quite another thing.
“The technique is to grab it and tuck it immediately," Ford-Wheaton said. "A lot of people don’t understand how hard that is.”
The defender, you see, is taught to rip it from the receiver’s hand any way he can.
“The good part is you can learn and get better at it,” Ford-Wheaton said.
With the arrival of Harrell, that was something Ford-Wheaton and the other receivers began working on. and more goes into it than you may think.
It’s probably begins with strength coach Mike Joseph making it a part of the wide receivers’ workouts.
“He really gets me right with certain workouts. We work a lot of grip strength and then we just drill the JUGS,” Ford-Wheaton said.
The JUGS, of course, is a gun that accurately shoots passes to receivers in practice so they can work over and over on things without wearing out QBs and with far more consistency in putting the ball where they want it.
The introductory course came in the spring when Harrell came in and got away from so much precision, possession passing to taking shots down the field, something the wide receivers enjoyed immensely.
“No question, we’re going to take a lot of shots and try to score a lot of points,” the young, promising Prather said. “We’ve had a lot of deep balls this spring, and I mean a lot. We haven’t come down with all of them, but we have been working the over-the-shoulder ball. We know we can go up and catch it. We’ve got a lot of big guys.”
To get deep and in position for the over-the-shoulder ball, you need speed. Most think that’s nature’s call, but again Joseph, the strength and conditioning coach, become Mother Nature’s helper.
“In the weight room, Coach Mike has worked on our speed a lot,” Prather admitted. “He wants a lot of runners. We’re more of a fast team this year.”
The result of it all?
“It’s going to be more exciting. It won’t be a boring game with a whole bunch of runs and things like that,” Prather said.