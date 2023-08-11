MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia is preparing for its first live scrimmage of fall camp.
The Mountaineers will hold the closed exhibition Saturday evening at Milan Puskar Stadium with the goal of continuing physical play in preparation for the Sept. 2 season opener at Penn State.
“We’re intentional about being physical in this fall camp, and we’ll tackle as much as they allow us to,” Brown said. “I think, for us, one of the big components for us to be successful is going to be our ability to be both mentally and physically tough. The only thing that I know how to do is go out and practice that. That’s what we’re going to do.”
While several positions remain up for grabs, Brown has said early in fall camp that most of those will likely be decided following the second scrimmage -- set for the following Saturday -- to give players the opportunity to compete in two live events in the stadium setting.
Brown said WVU will get roughly 45-50 plays with both groups in Saturday’s scrimmage, take Sunday off and then return to action Monday with a similar schedule to this past week, when the Mountaineers got into full pads for the first time.
WVU started the past week practicing in shells -- shoulder pads and helmets -- on Monday before going to full pads and tackling on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“A lot of situational work, a lot of 11-on-11 work, and the last three days have been a grind,” Brown said after Wednesday’s practice.
The Mountaineers had Thursday off and Friday did some “team stuff,” without as much physicality leading into the Saturday scrimmage.
There’s been an increased emphasis on physical play throughout the offseason, starting during spring ball and continuing as much as possible this fall. Brown was displeased with the way the Mountaineers tackled last year in losses to Pitt and Kansas in the first two games.
The separation is evident to the fifth-year WVU coach when the pads come on, too.
“Some of them start to hide. It’s a different game,” Brown said. “Everybody likes flag football, but you bring the contact aspect of it in, it definitely separates.”
Brown said the Mountaineers saw “a lot of growth” between the first two days in pads, and that tackling comes down to two things -- the desire to do it and technique. He said WVU worked on short-yardage and goal-line situations earlier this week.
While competition exists, some players have started creating separation in their position groups.
Brown mentioned late newcomer Anthony Wilson from Georgia Southern as one who has made a big jump to be ready to play, and at cornerback, Jacolby Spells had improved through the first seven practices, while transfer Beanie Bishop has shown his veteran leadership. Mike Lockhart has started to create separation at nose tackle, and defensive lineman Edward Vesterinen has had a nice camp. Offensively, Kole Taylor and Treylan Davis have stood out among the tight ends, while Devin Carter continues to lead the receivers, with Marshall transfer EJ Horton making some impressive plays.
Saturday will bring a big test at Will linebacker, where Jairo Faverus and Trey Lathan were listed as the top two on the preseason depth chart.
“Without question, we’re in the evaluation process, and I tell them this -- we’re in the evaluation process through a week from Saturday, and some of the battles will extend, but for the most part, through next Saturday we’re in the evaluation process,” Brown said. “We’re trying to evaluate you situationally, we’re trying to evaluate how you handle adversity, we’re trying to evaluate how you handle success, all those things.”