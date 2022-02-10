After four seasons at West Virginia, running back Leddie Brown is taking his 2,888 rushing yards with him in his attempt to earn a spot in the NFL.
WVU’s returning running backs don’t combine for 20% of Brown’s career total with the Mountaineers.
That’s the dilemma facing West Virginia, as it tries to replace one of just seven Mountaineers all-time who have rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two separate seasons.
Here’s a look at who’s back, who’s gone and who’s coming in:
Returning: Jaylen Anderson (redshirt freshman), Owen Chafin (junior), Justin Johnson (sophomore), Tony Mathis (junior) and Markquan Rucker (sophomore)
Departing: Leddie Brown (senior) and A’Varius Sparrow (redshirt freshman)
Newcomers: Lyn-J Dixon (junior) and Sy’Veon Wilkerson (sophomore)
Brown departs West Virginia as one of the best backs in school history. His 2,888 career rushing yards are the sixth most ever for a Mountaineer, and everyone above him on that list is already a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame — Avon Cobourne (5,164 yards), Pat White (4,480), Noel Devine (4,315), Amos Zereoue (4,086) and Steve Slaton (3,923).
Brown was West Virginia’s leading rusher in each of the past three seasons, gaining 446 yards as a true freshman in 2018, 367 in 2019, 1,010 in 2020 and 1,066 in 2021. He posted 12 career games of 100-plus rushing yards, including a 195-yard performance against Kansas in 2020. A first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and an honorable mention choice this past season, he also caught 86 passes for 604 yards in his four seasons, and his 32 career touchdowns are the ninth most in WVU history.
Obviously, Brown leaves West Virginia with big shoes to fill, but WVU is not without options.
Tony Mathis
A 5-foot-11, 206-pound sophomore-to-be, Mathis had a strong second half to the 2021 season. A product of Cedartown (Ga.) High School, Mathis gained 14 yards on four carries in three games for WVU in 2019, maintaining his redshirt that year. He then had 55 rushing yards in six games in 2020. A preseason injury slowed him through the first six games of 2021 (25 yards on nine carries in that span), but once he returned to full health he began to provide quality backup time behind Brown.
Mathis gained 231 yards on the ground in WVU’s final six regular-season games, including a 118-yard effort at Kansas in the regular-season finale. Then when Brown opted out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Mathis got his first career start and responded by grinding out 56 yards on 13 attempts while also catching five passes for 24 yards.
Mathis’ combination of power and balance makes him hard to knock off his feet, and he’ll seek to permanently fill Brown’s starting role. Mathis will have plenty of competition for that job, though.
Lyn-J Dixon
The most experienced of the competitors at the running back position has yet to play a snap at West Virginia. Dixon spent the past four years at Clemson but transferred to WVU and enrolled at the start of the spring semester on Jan. 10.
The 5-10, 188-pound speedster from Butler, Georgia, was a four-star prospect and rated the No. 10 running back in the country in the class of 2018 coming out of Taylor County High School, where he rushed for 5,174 yards in his prep career.
His time at Clemson started with a bang, as he ran for 547 yards and five TDs as a true freshman in 2018, averaging 8.82 yards per carry. He added to that as a sophomore, when he again was the top backup to Tiger All-American Travis Etienne. Dixon gained 635 yards on the ground that season on 104 attempts.
His opportunities started to diminish in 2020, though, as he ran for 190 yards on 42 carries and then had 48 yards on 10 attempts in three early-season games of 2021 before sitting out the rest of the season to maintain his redshirt. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and now will attempt to rekindle his career at WVU.
A big-play threat — he had 1,372 yards on 208 attempts (6.6 per carry) with 13 touchdowns in his Clemson career) — the Mountaineers can definitely use a running back with Dixon’s experience and ability in their rotation.
Justin Johnson
The experience in West Virginia’s backfield diminishes after Mathis and Dixon. Johnson is next in line in terms of game action, as the 5-11, 195-pound native of St. Louis carried the ball 24 times for 90 yards as a true freshman at WVU this past season. He got most of his work against Long Island, when he rushed for 42 yards on 10 attempts.
With Brown sitting out the bowl game, Johnson rotated with Mathis against Minnesota, running the ball five times for 35 yards against the Golden Gophers, including a season-long 15-yard gain. He caught two passes in 2021 for 9 yards.
Jaylen Anderson
Anderson also is expected to compete for time in the Mountaineers’ running-back rotation. The 5-11, 218-pound product of Perry (Ohio) High didn’t enroll at WVU until mid-September of 2021, thus missing the developmental time West Virginia’s other true freshmen gained in summer workouts and preseason practice.
Having rushed for 3,517 yards as a four-year starter at Perry, earning first-team all-state status as a junior and senior, Anderson did not see any game action last season as a true freshman at WVU and redshirted. A four-star prospect coming out of high school, he’s expected to be a major contributor with the Mountaineers, probably in 2022, though he is going to be behind Mathis, Dixon and Johnson in terms of college game experience.
Owen Chafin and Markquan Rucker
West Virginia also has a pair of returning walk-on running backs who will battle for spots on the depth chart.
A product of Spring Valley High School, Chafin (5-9, 202, junior) has spent the past three years with the Mountaineers, though the engineering major is still awaiting his first game opportunity.
Rucker (5-11, 208, sophomore) did see action in four contests this past year after redshirting as a true freshman in 2020. A three-time first-team Class A All-State selection at Tyler Consolidated High School, Rucker rushed for a TCHS record 4,470 yards in his Silver Knight career. This past season at WVU he not only saw special teams work in four games, but he also carried the ball twice against LIU for 6 yards.
Sy’Veon Wilkerson
West Virginia also added Wilkerson (5-7, 201, sophomore) to the running-back position in January as a walk-on. A graduate of Good Counsel High in Elkridge, Maryland, Wilkerson attended Delaware State the past two years and was the FCS program’s top rusher in each, netting 848 yards for the Hornets in 2021 and 262 in a five-game season in 2020. Seeing significant playing time at running back as a walk-on has been a rarity at WVU, but Wilkerson’s past college success, albeit at the FCS level, makes him an intriguing prospect.
Brown leaves the Mountaineers with huge shoes to fill at the running back position, but WVU is not without replacement options as it moves into 2022.