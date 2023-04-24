MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia wrapped up its spring with the Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, but there are still plenty of questions left to be answered before the Mountaineers kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Penn State.
That’s not unexpected, however.
WVU head coach Neal Brown has addressed several of those topics before the team even began spring workouts on March 21. It’s just a matter of waiting for the answers now.
Here’s a look at some of those areas:
Is there a starting QB? Brown made it clear that, unless it became completely obviously who deserved to win the starting quarterback job, a decision on that position wouldn’t be made until the fall. That’s still the case at the end of spring.
Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol both split time with first- and second-team units throughout the offseason workouts and the race continues.
Greene, a junior, threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 8 of 11 passing in the spring scrimmage, and also caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Preston Fox on a reverse on the first series of the game. Marchiol, a lefty redshirt freshman, had 58 yards on 6 of 12 passing.
Both are mobile quarterbacks, but the numbers from the spring game are somewhat skewed because quarterbacks weren’t taking contact in the game.
“I need to go watch [the film],” Brown said. “If you look statistically, Garrett’s stats were better. One of those that he hit probably was going to be a sack. Both of them, they’re runners, and in this format it’s hard for their full toolset, I guess, to be shown. I thought Nicco threw two really nice deep balls and our receivers didn’t play them very well. Without having a chance to watch it, it’s hard to tell. I thought that they protected Garrett a little better, which is unfortunate for Nicco.
“This is going to be the long game. Regardless of what happened today, or what happened through the first 15 [practices], this is going to be a deal that went winter, spring, it’s going to go through the summer and into fall camp before we figure it out.”
Who’s calling plays? Questions about play calling responsibilities have circled since Chad Scott was promoted to WVU’s offensive coordinator.
“We’ll worry about that in the fall,” Brown said Saturday.
What the Mountaineers have been doing, however, is getting different coaches experience with play calling this spring to develop them further. Scott and passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan called offensive plays at the spring game and the scrimmage the week before, and co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown and special teams coordinator/inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz handled defensive play calling the last two weekends.
“The reason we did that, I really want us to grow coaches. When we get into spring -- and in fall camp to a lesser extent -- but in spring, it’s about playing your base. The thing for a play caller, where you need experience is situations. At the onset, I really wanted to put some time into developing coaches and putting them into some situations. That’s what we did. … We talk about getting our players better. We wanted to work on some staff development as well.”
They did decide that Scott will remain on the field in games, while Reagan will be up in the box.
“[Scott’s] best service to the team on game day is for sure going to be on the field because he’s such the energy guy and they feed off him,” Brown said. “He does a great job with the guys one-on-one when they have adversity or when we have a little bit of a struggle, too. He’s able to get them in a better spot.”
Where will Bell be? Jimmy Bell Jr., the starting forward on WVU’s basketball team last season, has been in a trial run with the football team this spring. The decision on whether he will stay with football or return to the basketball court will likely come quickly, according to Brown.
Bell, who averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season, spent two weeks working solely on football fundamentals and Sunday was his sixth day of actual participation. He got into the spring game at right tackle in the fourth quarter.
“You see improvement,” Brown said. “Today was probably the second time nobody has been out there telling him exactly what to do. He got beat for a sack today because he just didn’t set off the ball. Pass protection, if he’ll get depth in his set, he’s going to be really hard to beat just because his arms are so long. To give you some perspective, tackles usually [in the] NFL, talking about wingspan, they’re usually in the 84, 85 [inches]. That’s good. He’s 87-plus. He’s really long. There’s some fundamental things, just flow of the game that he’s got to get into.
“He and I are going to spend some time early part of this week and I’ll talk to [WVU men’s basketball] coach [Bob] Huggins and I think we’ll come to a pretty quick resolution to where it all stands.”
Where will WVU add players? The second window to enter the transfer portal this offseason began April 15 and runs through April 30.
“We’ve got to hold our roster. I think that’s where you start,” Brown said. “Then we’re going to add some pieces in some areas you all have asked questions about. I’ve been pretty open about where we’re going to add some pieces.”
Brown said before the start of spring ball he’d like to add to the defensive line, that they still had room in the secondary for an addition and that they’d wait and see on offense, but wideout would be the first area.
WVU also is dealing with the unexpected loss of highly touted freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter, who is likely done for the season with a lower-leg injury suffered this spring. Brown said he was pleased with the depth at that position, though.
The Mountaineers already picked up a commitment in the secondary from Minnesota transfer Beanie Bishop earlier this month.
What’s next? WVU will have some down time with one week of classes left and roughly three weeks off before returning for summer workouts.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State, before welcoming Duquesne, Pitt and Texas Tech to Morgantown the next three games.
“We’ve got to get a lot of work done, not only just from a strength and conditioning standpoint, but from a football standpoint, too, in all three phases,” Brown said. “We’re not easing into this thing, right? Two of our first three [opponents] are teams that are rivalries, and then in Week 4 we play a team that’s kind of been a thorn in our side.
“We’ve got to be ready to go from the get-go. We’re not easing into it.”