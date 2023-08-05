MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia had a lighter workout Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium on the fourth day of fall camp, but it was still an important day.
That's because before the practice the Mountaineers welcomed supporters for Fan Day activities on the concourse of the stadium, where players and coaches visited with fans and signed autographs before watching the team in action.
“It’s a good event,” Brown said. “Our people do a really good job hosting it and [there’s] a lot of young people, and that’s why we have it -- the interaction with our players and the young people.
“I think it’s really important. If you look at the game of football, the numbers are in decline across the country, and so we’ve got to continue to do things to keep this game alive. It’s the greatest team sport in the country, in my humble opinion. I love all sports, but I think this game teaches more than any other thing, any other game. I think it’s important that we do outreach things.”
But WVU still got work in despite the morning festivities in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers began fall workouts Wednesday, and after stressing the players Friday in practice, the staff led more of a recovery day Saturday. WVU will have Sunday off and get back to work Monday full speed ahead.
“For all intents and purposes, camp really starts on Monday,” Brown said. “Last day of shells will be Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday [will be] full pads. We’ll start doing some tackling, and that’s when it really starts separating out.”
Brown said the Mountaineers will have to find the balance between physicality and trying to stay as healthy as possible once they start practicing in full pads, but the plan this fall is to lean on the side of being more physical than last year, when the team started 0-2 with losses to Pitt and Kansas.
“We didn’t tackle very well against Pitt, our tackling versus Kansas was atrocious, and we didn’t have a very deep team last year, and we probably weren’t as physical dung camp and it showed in our play,” Brown said.
“We’ve really, going back to January, and I don’t mean to be a broken record, but a lot of these things we’re doing, we changed, were in January and not necessarily in fall camp, but we’ve really put a premium on the physicality. We practice much more physical, we tackled every day we were legally able to tackle in the spring and we’re going to use a lot more of those opportunities in fall camp and be intentional about being physical and tackling to the ground.”
Brown said there were essentially two groups in practices Saturday, and he elected to go with the younger players to make sure they understood the important of getting quality work in despite a shorter, lighter practice.
The Mountaineers still have plenty of roles up for grabs before the 2023 season gets underway, and that’ll likely be the case for the next couple of weeks. That is in part to see who emerges as potential difference-makers, but also to keep younger players who may not be expected to play much but remain important for future years engaged.
Brown said those roles and decisions will likely be made in two weeks, after WVU is able to get two scrimmages under its belt at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“Now, it’ll thin out a little bit before then, but two live opportunities in the stadium,” Brown said. “Our starting left tackle is Wyatt Milum. That’s who that is. Our starting center is Zach Frazier. But there’s several jobs that are open, and there’s a lot of backup jobs and there’s a lot of jobs on special teams that are open, and there's a lot of travel roster spots, and so most of those decisions will be made the Sunday and Monday after the second scrimmage.
"Some of them will go longer, but you want to give everybody two live situations in scrimmages."
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season with a Sept. 2 game at Penn State.