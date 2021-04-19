In terms of the spring goal of versatility, West Virginia safeties coach Dontae Wright may have as much understanding of its importance as anyone.
While trying to broaden the horizons of his players across the cat and will safety positions and the spear, Wright is also dealing with a stable of players whom he believes should be some of the primary cogs on special teams as well.
“I think all safeties should be on every single special teams,” Wright said during a Zoom media call on Monday. “They better be the best athletes on the field because they’ve got to go down there and bang with the big boys at times and they’ve got to run with the wideouts, and that’s what special teams is, being able be physical and being able to run.”
Certainly the rostered players directly under Wright’s command are physical and can run, but it’s also a hodgepodge group in terms of playing experience. That’s especially true after the sudden transfer of spear Tykee Smith, who announced he was leaving at the beginning of spring practice.
At the top, it is a very seasoned group. Sixth-year senior Alonzo Addae is back after a All-Big 12 Conference second-team selection a year ago. Senior Sean Mahone is also back after starting the last 22 games going back to the beginning of 2019. Despite being forced to sit out the regular season last year due to NCAA transfer rules, Scottie Young is as experienced as any on the back end, having made 29 starts for Arizona prior to last season.
One of the more intriguing players on the roster this season is former Capital standout Kerry Martin, who is now referred to as “KJ”. Martin sat out last season due to COVID-19 concerns after appearing in 12 games and starting four as a freshman in 2019.
With Smith’s departure, Martin would seem to add valuable experience to the group, and though perhaps the early part of the spring was rough in terms of getting re-acclimated, Wright is pleased with Martin’s progress.
“I’d say it probably took him six or seven practices to knock [the rust] off fully,” Wright said. “And the biggest adjustment for him was the live aspect of it, the tackling. Because when you don’t tackle in a long time, it becomes really hard to do, but he’s gotten back into the flow of things. Six or seven practices it took him to knock the rust off and I think he’s back to full speed now.”
In terms of young players, Davis Mallinger is an early enrollee who has made an impression and could be a solution to the hole at punt returner, vacated by backup running back Alec Sinkfield, who transferred out in the offseason. In fact special teams, where Mallinger can use his speed — he was a sprinter on the track team in high school — could be his biggest contribution point this season.
“I think Davis Mallinger is going to be the one that is going to surprise on special teams, I really do, because on special teams you don’t have to think as much, and as a freshman, he doesn’t know what he’s doing and he’s swimming a little bit, but he can run,” Wright said. “The kid can flat-out run and he’s physical and he’s not scared of contact. I think he’s going to help us in the return game as a kickoff returner and a punt returner potentially and he’ll help us on kickoff and as a gunner on the punt team.”
Whether or not it’s the five aforementioned players or others vying for time at the three safety positions, like everywhere else on the Mountaineer roster, the goal is still to become well versed. So while Addae and Martin may be the only two Wright said he has confidence in at all three spots, that may not be the situation for long.
As Wright explained, that kind of versatility is crucial for several reasons, especially in the defensive backfield and, even more particularly, in the Big 12 Conference.
“I’m going to recruit the best safety that I can possibly get and what we’re hoping to get to is we recruit three bodies that are all the same from the spear, cat safety and free safety,” Wright said. “Because that will help us with [up-tempo offenses], which we get a lot of tempos in the Big 12, and that’s where they get you is they get you on one side of the field and now you’ve got to run all the way to the other side because I’m just a cat safety or I’m just a spear. But if we can merge all of those positions together, now can play left or right and we can get ahead of it.”
Also, if players are capable of handling multiple responsibilities, Wright said disguising the team’s defense will become even easier as opponents won’t be able to identify positional responsibilities based on which player is lined in the formation.
“What we’re doing with our free safety now, when you watch us play defense you’re going to see him over the ball a lot,” Wright said. “He’s going to be over the ball and he’s going to be playing cover two in the boundary, he’s going to be over the ball and he’s going to be a run fitter off the back, he’s going to be over the ball and he’s going to be playing number two to the field. So, we’re going to be able to do a lot of things with that disguise but also having those guys be mirrored and be left and right can really help with our disguise as well.”