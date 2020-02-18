MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University football coaching staff added a new member Tuesday.
WVU hired Dontae Wright as its new outside linebackers coach, the school announced. Wright, originally from Louisa, Kentucky, joins the Mountaineers after serving as the safeties coach at Western Michigan the last two seasons.
“Dontae is an excellent addition to our coaching staff and comes highly recommended,” WVU coach Neal Brown said in a release from the school. “He brings years of defensive experience and has an ability to recruit with success in different areas of the country. I was impressed with his leadership and player development at each of his stops. We are looking forward to Dontae joining the Mountaineer Football program.”
Wright replaces Al Pogue, who left West Virginia to take a position on the defensive coaching staff at Auburn.
Wright played at the Mid-American Conference’s Miami University before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Kentucky from 2007 through 2009. After his stop at UK, wright also worked on coaching staffs at Centre College, North Alabama, Morehead State and Tennessee Tech before returning to the MAC at Western Michigan two seasons ago.
“This is an unbelievable opportunity for me to be a member of Neal Brown’s staff, work with a great group of players and be a part of a program with the tradition of West Virginia University,” Wright said in the university release. “I’m looking forward to competing against the best in the conference, competing against the best in the nation in recruiting and assisting everyone in the football building to elevate our program. Growing up right outside West Virginia, I understand and respect what this state is about. I look forward to getting started.”