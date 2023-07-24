Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU FB web.jpg

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the hiring of Drew Fabianich as the general manager, director of scouting for the football program on Monday.

Fabianich is expected to organize, scout and oversee all aspects of game analysis and game planning, and will work with the staff on roster management, including the areas of identifying and evaluating prospects, as well as working in player personnel and recruiting.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags