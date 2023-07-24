MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the hiring of Drew Fabianich as the general manager, director of scouting for the football program on Monday.
Fabianich is expected to organize, scout and oversee all aspects of game analysis and game planning, and will work with the staff on roster management, including the areas of identifying and evaluating prospects, as well as working in player personnel and recruiting.
“Drew is a strong addition to our football staff and brings more than three decades of experience in both the pro and college ranks with him,” WVU coach Neal Brown said in a news release.
“He has a great reputation in the NFL and around college football for his scouting knowledge, player development and personnel decisions. He is very well-connected in the game and will not only be a valuable asset to our coaching staff, but also to our players. I know he will make a positive impact on Mountaineer football.”
Fabianich is a longtime NFL scout who comes to WVU after spending the past year as the general manager and director of scouting and development at Auburn. His 37-year career includes more than 18 years in the scouting department with the Dallas Cowboys.
Fabianich joined the Cowboys in 2003 as a Southeast and Midwest scout before being promoted to a national scout in 2005. Dallas had players make 67 Pro Bowl appearances during his time there.
He was a high school and college coach for 18 years before that, including stints in various roles at Mesa State, Baylor, Tennessee, UT-Martin, Louisiana-Monroe and W.T. White High School in Dallas.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Mountaineers,” Fabianich said in the news release. “I have been to Morgantown many times in the past and appreciate the tradition and the passion that surrounds the program. I share coach Brown’s vision and direction for the team, and I look forward to helping him and the entire staff build a championship program, now and in the future.”