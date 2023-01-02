Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia announced the hiring of Bilal Marshall as the program’s new receivers coach on Monday.

Marshall is returning to WVU after working as an offensive graduate assistant for head coach Neal Brown in 2020 and 2021. He worked with the team’s wide receivers during that time.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

