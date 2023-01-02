MORGANTOWN - West Virginia announced the hiring of Bilal Marshall as the program’s new receivers coach on Monday.
Marshall is returning to WVU after working as an offensive graduate assistant for head coach Neal Brown in 2020 and 2021. He worked with the team’s wide receivers during that time.
“I am looking forward to returning to a special place like West Virginia University,” Marshall said in a news release. “Working with outstanding players and respected men like Neal Brown and his coaching staff is a great opportunity for me personally and professionally. I can’t wait to get started.”
Last season, Marshall worked as the wide receivers coach at Virginia Military Institute, and before working at WVU as a graduate assistant, he began his career at Champagnat High School in Miami, where he was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
“I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a news release. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”
VMI’s leading receiver this fall, Chance Knox, had 535 yards and two touchdowns on 58 catches, while Isaiah Lemmond was an All-Southern Conference Freshman selection. While Marshall was at WVU in 2020, the Mountaineers had three players with 30 or more catches, three with 400 or more yards and five with multiple touchdowns. In 2021, WVU had four receivers with 30 or more receptions, three with more than 500 yards receiving and four with multiple touchdowns.
Marshall was a receiver at Purdue from 2012-16. As a senior, he was the Boilermakers’ second-leading receiver with 477 yards and three touchdowns on 40 receptions. He played in 2017 with the Ottawa Red Blacks in the Canadian Football League.
WVU went 5-7 in 2022 and is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.