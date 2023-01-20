Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Blaine Stewart

MORGANTOWN - The son of a former West Virginia football coach will be back on the field at Milan Puskar Stadium this fall.

The Mountaineers announced the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the program’s new tight ends coach Friday. Stewart spent the last four years working at the NFL level with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

