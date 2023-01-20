MORGANTOWN - The son of a former West Virginia football coach will be back on the field at Milan Puskar Stadium this fall.
The Mountaineers announced the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the program’s new tight ends coach Friday. Stewart spent the last four years working at the NFL level with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Blaine Stewart is no stranger to West Virginia University football,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said in a news release. “His father was a part of this program for 11 years, including three as the head coach, and Blaine grew up around Mountaineer football. I am happy to welcome him home. He has worked with multiple position groups, coordinators and offensive systems with the Pittsburgh Steelers to go along with their special teams. I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Mike Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization and Blaine comes highly recommended.”
Stewart is the son of late WVU head football coach Bill Stewart, who went 28-12 from 2008-10. Blaine Stewart’s mother, Karen, still lives in Morgantown.
“He builds relationships, and you can tell that he is the son of a coach,” Brown said in the news release. “He knows and has worked with members of our current coaching staff in the past which will also be an asset. His enthusiasm and love for this program will be contagious.”
WVU on Monday announced the promotion of Chad Scott to offensive coordinator, and earlier this offseason announced the hiring of Bilal Marshall as receivers coach. Sean Reagan will switch from coaching tight ends to quarterbacks moving forward - a position he coached under Brown from 2019-21.
During the last two seasons in Pittsburgh, Stewart worked as an assistant wide receivers coach, assisting in game preparations and installation while also coaching the defensive scout team and breaking down opponent film. From 2018-20, he was a coaching assistant on Tomlin’s staff working with the offense and special teams, and was responsible for quality control for the entire offensive unit.
The Steelers made the playoffs twice during his time in Pittsburgh and were the AFC North champions in 2020. He coached Pro Bowl receivers Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, as well as Chase Claypool, who in 2020 led NFL rookies in touchdown catches and was second among rookies in total touchdowns.
“I am so thankful to Coach Neal Brown for the opportunity to return home to a program that means so much to me and my family,” Stewart said in a news release. “West Virginia will always hold such a special place in my heart. It is an honor and privilege to come home to represent not only the University, but the entire state. I am ready to get to work to provide a product that Mountaineer fans will be proud of on and off the field.”
Stewart started his collegiate playing career as a receiver at James Madison and was there from 2013-15, before finishing his career at the University of Charleston, where he played from 2016-17. He prepped at Morgantown High School and was a captain on the 2013 West Virginia OVAC All-Stars.
WVU went 5-7 in 2022 and is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.