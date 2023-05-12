Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- With multiple spots to be filled along West Virginia’s defensive line, coach Neal Brown is hopeful to have some returning players step into bigger roles this fall.

Two the fifth-year coach mentioned frequently throughout the spring were tackles Hammond Russell IV and Mike Lockhart.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.