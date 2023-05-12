MORGANTOWN -- With multiple spots to be filled along West Virginia’s defensive line, coach Neal Brown is hopeful to have some returning players step into bigger roles this fall.
Two the fifth-year coach mentioned frequently throughout the spring were tackles Hammond Russell IV and Mike Lockhart.
“Mike Lockhart and Hammond Russell, both those guys, we need them,” Brown said after a practice April 15. “They're probably as integral for us as anybody on either side, as far as needing to make a jump this spring, and they have. ... They’ve not arrived yet, but I thought both of those guys did some nice things.”
Russell is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound redshirt sophomore from Dublin, Ohio. He didn’t see any game action during the Mountaineers’ 5-7 2022 season, and redshirted his first year, with appearances in contests against LIU and Minnesota.
He was a three-star prospect out of Dublin Coffman High and a 2020 All-State first-team selection by the Ohio Prep Schools Writers’ Association and MaxPreps.
WVU defensive line coach Andrew Jackson said Russell has “taken a big step” after battling through some injuries last season and that “he’ll be able to help us out in the middle of the defense.” He had two tackles in the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
“He’s progressed quite fine,” Jackson said earlier this spring. “Number one, he’s healthy. I think he’s a more mature kid. He’s always got a great smile, happy-go-lucky, but I think he’s able to know when to be serious and when to lock in, and I think he’s going to take off as well.”
Lockhart, a 6-foot-3, 309-pound redshirt junior, did see action in all 12 games last season after transferring in from Georgia Tech during the summer. The Birmingham, Alabama, native played 260 snaps, with 20 or more in eight games, and finished the season with 13 tackles, including one for loss.
He spent his first three seasons at Georgia Tech, where he played in 25 games and posted nine tackles in his final season there as a redshirt freshman.
Lockhart had two tackles with a sack in the spring game.
“In all fairness, he got here in the summer, spent a lot of time in the portal not in shape,” Jackson said. “I think now you’ll see a kid that’s in better shape lifting weights and running. Again, another guy that’s been here going on a year-plus and hearing everything, I think he’ll be taking off.”
The Mountaineers lost starting defensive tackles Dante Stills and Jordan Jefferson. Stills was selected in the sixth round of the NFL draft in April and Jefferson transferred to LSU after appearing in 42 games with 17 starts over four years with WVU.
The Mountaineers return Sean Martin at defensive end after he worked into a starting spot last season and Jared Bartlett at bandit, and have high hopes some incoming players can make a difference to help replace what was lost on the line.
Brown believes Russell and Lockhart can both make an impact.
“For them, both of them have the ability, right? It starts with ability, and they both have it," Brown said. "They’ve both worked hard on their conditioning, which was a factor. Pad leverage -- both of them are tall, but they have the ability to play low. It’s just having to do it repeatedly, which goes back to that conditioning piece. Both are talented, they use their hands well and they’re doing a better job versus double-teams.
“A lot of what we asked them to do is take some heat off the linebackers, and they’re understanding their job. Your job not all the time is to make the play -- it’s so somebody else can make the play. I think they’re having a better understanding of that.”