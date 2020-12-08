Before West Virginia can hope to move on to a daunting final chapter to the regular season in No. 13 Oklahoma, it must move on from its ugliest — a 42-6 loss at No. 10 Iowa State last Saturday.
Really, the Mountaineers (5-4 overall, 4-4 Big 12 Conference) have little choice. As WVU coach Neal Brown points out, it isn’t like the surging Sooners are going to cut WVU any slack.
“Really, this week it’s about us getting back on track and playing football like we have the opening eight games,” Brown said. “Nobody feels sorry for us, no time to have self-pity. We’ve got to bounce back.”
Doing that against a hot Oklahoma team that has won six games in a row, including a 27-14 win over Baylor on Saturday, will be easier said that done. But before WVU can begin to prepare for what the Sooners bring on the field, it has to mend its own wounds, using a short memory to mentally move on.
“Anytime in life you’re going to have adversity,” Brown said. “In football, you’re going to have adversity. This is the real first time all season that we’ve had major [adversity]. We’ve lost some games that were close, but this is the first time that someone has thoroughly beat us. I think the adversity will reveal who we are and we must respond.”
The Mountaineers will have the chance to do just that when the Sooners (7-2, 6-2) come calling for a noon kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. The game will be televised by ABC.
So how do the Mountaineers respond?
Well, even though last week marked the first time the Mountaineers have been well out of a game before late in the second half, it’s certainly not the first time under Brown. Last season, WVU lost four games by more than two scores. Twice, the Mountaineers rebounded to win the next game.
WVU is winless (0-8) against Oklahoma since joining the Big 12, so trying to beat the No. 12-ranked Sooners is already a huge challenge. But there is a mentality that comes with a team that can drag itself off the mat, and perhaps no unit is looking to do so more than the Mountaineer defense, which went into Ames, Iowa ranked fourth in the country in total offense at 274 yards per game but was shredded to the tune of 483 yards by the Cyclones.
Whether it was the lack of negative plays (two tackles for loss compared to 58.5 the previous eight games), ineffectiveness against the run (236 yards allowed), lack of pressure on ISU quarterback Brock Purdy or the inability to get the Cyclones off the field on third down (ISU was 8 of 12 on third downs), there were a lot of things that went wrong that had been strengths of the unit before.
Co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley was quick to take the blame for the defense’s performance, but was confident in the unit’s ability to be able to put the past aside and move on.
“You look at it and you go, ‘Hey, let’s really watch this tape and for eight games, this is what we saw in ourselves, this is how we played Saturday. Let’s all look at it and say, is this what we want to be? Is this what we are?’” Lesley said. “And the overwhelming answer with our guys defensively is, ‘No.’ They’re as disappointed as I am and they have pride in how we’ve played. It’s not even about wins and losses, it’s about how we’ve played the game. They look at it and it’s easy for me to channel it because they channel it themselves. So, I really don’t have to do that with these guys. They know. They understand and they’re not happy about it so, we’ve just got to get to the next opportunity to make it right.”
Oklahoma’s explosive offense was also out of sorts on Saturday against the Baylor, accumulating just 269 total yards after averaging 512.1 in previous games.
Most agree that the game against the Bears was not indicative of a Sooners offense that boasts weapons on the outside to burn, one of the nation’s top freshman quarterbacks in Spencer Rattler (2,512 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, seven interceptions) and a backfield that was reinvigorated by the return of Rhamondre Stevenson four games ago (382 yards, six touchdowns since).
Against one of the league’s most potent attacks, the Mountaineers are eager to try to prove that last Saturday is an outlier and not the new norm.
“We invest a lot into this,” Lesley said. “When you invest a lot — if you invest a lot — and it doesn’t go your way, then everybody invested kind of looks at it and goes, ‘Well, wait a minute, that’s not why we did that. That’s not why we invested that much.’ And if you have pride in what you’re doing — and not everything is going to go your way, just because you invest and prepare, that doesn’t guarantee you success — but to me, what it guarantees is if it doesn’t go your way then it means something to get it back right. And I think our kids coming in this week, that’s where we are.
“You don’t do all of this to go on the field and perform that way. But when it does happen, unless you want to stay in that spot, then you have to either realize that your investment wasn’t what you needed to be or you need to invest more or you have to change how you’re investing.
“But you don’t stop, and our guys aren’t going to. We put a lot into it and they want to get a lot out of it so … you’ve just got to reload.”