MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Neal Brown has done his homework on what the Virginia Tech rivalry has meant to the program and to the Mountaineer fan base, and he hasn’t shied away from the significance of the game in talks with his players.
To hear some of those players talk, it certainly seems like the message has landed.
“They let us know how important it is to the fans and to the university and how important it is to us,” Mountaineer wideout Sean Ryan said. “I understand how intense it can be out there and how big these games are and what these games mean to the fans, so we’re coming in to put on a show for you guys.”
WVU fans would probably settle for just a run-of-the-mill victory when the teams square off at noon Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will air on FS1.
WVU hasn’t won in the series since October 22, 2003, when Tech entered Morgantown as the No. 3 team in the country. With coach Rich Rodriguez at the helm, the Mountaineers handed the Hokies a 28-7 beating, setting off a field-rushing mob scene in a game on the short list of greatest home victories in program history.
Since then, the Hokies have won three straight meetings with WVU, including a 31-24 neutral-site victory in 2017 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, the only meeting between the longtime rivals since the once-yearly series was discontinued after the 2005 season. The Mountaineers still lead the series 28-23-1.
To break the streak of three losses, the Mountaineers will have to deal with a No. 15-ranked Hokies team that in many ways -- albeit through only two games -- seems nearly as imposing as that 2003 team the Mountaineers upset.
Virginia Tech registered one of the best wins in the country in the season’s opening week, outlasting then-No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 in Blacksburg, Virginia. In that game, the Hokies (2-0) made UNC quarterback Sam Howell, a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate, look pedestrian at best, picking him off three times and limiting him to 17 of 32 passing for 208 yards.
The Hokies have recorded four interceptions, adding another in a 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee last week, and that ranks tied for fifth in the country and tops in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“They capitalize off your mistakes,” Ryan said. “They pose a lot of great challenges. They’re a great team with a great defense.
“I feel like their [defensive backs] do a great job. They’re long, they’re fast, so it’s definitely a challenge that we’re up for and we understand that you can’t come into this game with your head down or we will get exposed.”
Tech’s defense has registered big plays on the back end as well as big plays along the front, where its 18 tackles for loss are tied with Syracuse for the best in the ACC. The Hokies have also made nine sacks, good enough for a tie for ninth nationally.
While defensive linemen Amare’ Barno (3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks) and Tyjuan Garbutt (two TFLS, two sacks) as well as defensive backs Jermaine Waller (two interceptions) and Chamarri Conner (one interception, one sack) have made plays defensively, junior quarterback Braxton Burmeister has led the team offensively. The speedster leads the Hokies in rushing with 94 yards on 17 attempts and a touchdown and has also completed 26 of 43 passes for 311 yards and two more scores.
“Definitely fast, good athlete from what I’ve seen,” WVU mike linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo said. “Makes good decisions with the ball, receivers get open pretty well, knows exactly where he wants to go.”
It’s not just the personnel that has impressed Chandler-Semedo however, it’s Tech’s offensive versatility. The Hokies have shown the ability to pound the ball, riding Burmeister and junior running backs Jalen Holston (18 carries, 80 yards, one touchdown) and Raheem Blackshear (21 rushes, 69 yards, two touchdowns). Even with star tight end James Mitchell lost for the year with a knee injury, the Hokies have weapons on the perimeter in receivers Tre Turner (four catches, 67 yards) and Tayvion Robinson (five receptions, 43 yards, one touchdown).
“They definitely like to pinpoint your weaknesses and attack them, that’s one thing I’ve seen,” Chandler-Semedo said. “Against Middle Tennessee, it was one of the first times they ran tempo. They wanted to attack the boundary and get one-on-one with their receivers and put safeties in space. Against North Carolina, really they just played big-boy football.”
As for which he expects the Mountaineers to see on Saturday?
“Definitely big-boy football,” he said with a grin. “I’m looking forward to it actually.”
There aren’t many on either side who aren’t eagerly anticipating Saturday's game, and in addition to educating his team on the series history, Brown is also making sure his team knows what’s at stake in the present.
A poor performance on Saturday and suddenly, the Mountaineers are staring down the barrel of a 1-2 start before conference play in the deep and rugged Big 12 begins. Saturday is a showcase game and a chance to rectify the wrongs of a season-opening, turnover-plagued, 30-24 loss at Maryland on national television, in a rivalry game.
The Mountaineer fan base certainly knows all of that, and Saturday’s environment promises to be one that Morgantown hasn’t produced in quite some time, especially during last year’s COVID-19 fan-restricted season.
That could and should be an advantage for WVU. Brown is willing to take all the advantages he can get.
“We’re excited to be home,” Brown said. “And now, really probably for the first time going back to 2019 when we played Texas, this is going to be an electric atmosphere on Saturday. Our players are looking forward to it and it’s going to be a fun day.”