When WVU football coach Neal Brown watched film from Baylor’s 47-14 win over Kansas in its opener last Saturday, he saw a lot of the same things he saw out of the Bears’ squad a year ago that went 11-3.
Physicality, toughness, speed — it’s all still there.
And while several players — primarily on offense — are back from that team, it’s a completely revamped coaching staff that presents a bit of familiarity, a bit of intrigue and, by all accounts, a quality team for which the Mountaineers will have to be ready across the board.
It starts at the top with new head coach Dave Aranda, who took over for the departed Matt Rhule (now head coach of the Carolina Panthers) after most recently serving as defensive coordinator at LSU. That included winning a national championship last year.
It’s also quite a staff Aranda has assembled and it’s one that will most certainly have the Bears ready to go on Saturday when WVU and Baylor collide at noon at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. The game will be televised by ABC.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Aranda, I think he’s one of the top defensive minds in all of college football over a long period of time,” Brown said. “And he’s put together a great staff.”
Shortly after Aranda accepted the job, he named Larry Fedora as the team’s offensive coordinator. Fedora was a head coach for 11 years, including seven seasons at North Carolina (2012-2018), and has 29 years of experience overall. Fedora helped turn the Tar Heels into one of the best and most consistent offensive units in the ACC in his tenure there.
As for his methods? There are many, including tempo, spread formations, run-pass options, pre-snap motion — a melting pot of effective offensive philosophies found across college football.
At its base, Baylor should be a single-back offense capable of multiple speeds and personnel, although the Mountaineers can likely bank on seeing plenty of formations featuring one tight end and three wideouts.
Fedora has also earned a reputation of being an effective counter-puncher, willing to take what is given by defenses and adjust tempo, personnel and play calling accordingly.
Against an outmanned Jayhawks team last weekend, it’s likely that Baylor kept things fairly simple on offense. The Bears tallied a relatively modest 349 total yards, a total likely hindered a bit by two kick-return touchdowns. However, with an experienced senior quarterback (Charlie Brewer), two backfield burners (running backs John Lovett and Trestan Ebner), three returners on the offensive line and plenty of skill to spare at wideout, all the pieces are in place for a dangerous unit. WVU is certainly preparing as such.
“We’re going to dig about as far back as we can to make sure we gather as much information as we can in order to be able to put together a decent game plan,” co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae said. “Obviously North Carolina film is out there, obviously the first game is out there and really just games throughout the careers of the coordinators and head coach, just making sure we build a portfolio that we feel good enough to where we can make calls and coverages and fronts that are sound that we’re able to play just about anything we get on game day.”
Aranda has proven to be as good a defensive coach as there is, with his defenses finishing in the top 12 in yards allowed five times in six seasons spent at Power Five schools. His flexibility and willingness to experiment earned him the nickname “the mad scientist,” and he’s the creator of novel defensive schemes like the “peso package,” a 2-4-5 concept he birthed while at Wisconsin.
In hiring Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator, Aranda employed the man that gave him his first defensive coordinator job at Division II Delta State back in 2013.
Roberts and Brown have squared off before, with Roberts serving as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Lafayette the past two seasons. Brown got the better of Roberts and the Ragin Cajuns while at Troy in 2018 by a score of 26-16.
While Roberts may not have made himself a household name to everyone over 30 years of coaching, Brown said he is well known within coaching circles.
“He’s a guy that probably not a lot of people in our market know his name, but I can tell you in the coaching profession that he’s extremely well thought of, especially in the southeast,” Brown said. “He’s a really sound defensive mind. [Baylor is] aggressive, they played a lot of guys up front and caused some problems for Kansas.”
Between the three of them, Aranda, Fedora and Roberts have piled up 72 years of coaching, most of which have been equal parts groundbreaking and successful. The Bears may well have held their cards close to the vest against Kansas, but WVU can likely expect to be dealt a few wild ones this week.