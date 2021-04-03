Perhaps in the traditional sense, the fullback position may well be dead in terms of West Virginia’s offense, and that may be part of a trend across college football.
Something else that’s a trend, especially in the Big 12 Conference, is the emergence of tight ends who can also line up in the backfield, go in motion and are equal threats run blocking or running routes.
It’s a versatile position teams like Iowa State and Oklahoma (called an H back) have used with great success against the Mountaineers and in general the past few seasons.
With five tight ends now on scholarship at West Virginia, the Mountaineers are likely following suit.
“Really what we try to do, we try to put the investment into the tight end position because when you have the tight end you have length, so you have a threat in the passing game,” WVU coach Neal Brown explained during a Zoom press conference on Thursday. “If we happen to get a fullback-type body, especially as part of our walk-on program, we’ll utilize them, which we did at Troy. But right now, we’re pretty much relying on that tight end position to give us what we’ve gotten from a fullback in the past.”
As the 2020 season progressed, Mike O’Laughlin, a rising junior, became an integral part of the WVU passing game and one of quarterback Jarret Doege’s most reliable targets as the wide-receiver corps struggled with drops.
O’Laughlin finished with 15 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown, with fellow returning tight end TJ Banks adding four catches for 41 yards and a score. Beyond the statistics, both were important parts of a resurgent Mountaineer running game.
The 6-foot-5, 257-pound O’Laughlin, who came to WVU as a wideout, could be a player who sees a drastic uptick in production this season. Brown certainly thinks he’s ready for that.
“O’Laughlin is progressing,” Brown said. “I think the next year is going to be a critical year for him. I think he’s ready to make the next step and we need him to. He showed signs in the passing game and showed signs in the blocking game last year. He’s had a good offseason.”
Banks (6-5, 240 pounds) and Charles Finley (6-4, 210) both figure to be in the mix as well, with Finley also adding a pair of catches for 2 yards last season.
“TJ Banks has been a positive through five practices,” Brown said. “Now he has to continue to show that growth, but he’s been a positive.
“Charles Finley has not practiced yet. He’s got nothing major, but he’s had a back issue so he’s been out.”
While the return of those three tight ends could be a major plus for the WVU offense, the recruitment and early enrollment of two more is likely a better indicator of the position’s future importance to the program. Both are physically imposing, especially for first-year players. Treylan Davis, from Jackson, Ohio, measures 6-3 and 246 pounds while Victor Wikstrom, from Uppsala, Sweden, checks in at 6-4, 250.
When looking at other teams that now rely heavily on multi-threat tight ends, that’s the kind of size that has become the norm. Iowa State, which lists nine tight ends on its roster, leaned heavily on that group with Charlie Kolar (6-6, 257 pounds) and Chase Allen (6-7, 240) finishing second and fourth, respectively, on the team in receiving, combining for 63 catches, 827 yards and nine touchdowns.
“Treylan Davis, who is really physical — he’s what we thought he was going to be when we recruited him, which is a guy that can put his hand down or play in the backfield and he’s going to create some movement at the point of attack,” Brown said. “So he’s a tough kid that’s really physical.
“And then Victor is extremely athletic. He’s obviously learning the game and there’s a lot of things that have changed for him over the last three and a half months, but he’s really talented.”
As to how much either sees the field in the fall, obviously there’s a long way to go before that’s settled. Yet it seems pretty clear that tight ends will continue to adapt, evolve and assume larger roles in Brown’s offense and that offense will change with them.
Brown said while the team relied mostly on sets featuring one running back, one tight end and three wideouts last season, also called 11 personnel, the goal is to implement more 12 personnel this year, which means a running back and two tight ends on the field at once.
“We’ve got five scholarship guys right there at that spot and I think that’s what you need to be able to play,” Brown said. “We’re playing some 11 personnel most of the time and we’d like to play some 12 too. I think you get some advantages being able to do that.”