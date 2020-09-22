West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said Tuesday that he’s not a numbers guy, but even he admitted there are some statistics that are even possible to ignore.
Falling under that category would be 0 for 12 — the amount of times Tulsa’s offense was successful on third downs against No. 15 Oklahoma State’s defense during the Cowboys’ 16-7 win on Saturday.
That’s the challenge facing Parker’s offense as the Mountaineers prepare to invade Stillwater, Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).
“I didn’t say we ignored the numbers, there’s no doubt that there’s some — they matter,” Parker said during a Zoom conference Tuesday.
That statistic in particular certainly did matter as Oklahoma State overcame its own offensive woes to slip past Tulsa, setting up a matchup of 1-0 teams in both squads’ Big 12 Conference opener.
Parker is familiar with what he’s seen on film as he was on the same coaching staff at Duke with Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
“They are aggressive, that’s his personality,” Parker said. “Who they are on film right now is exactly who Jim Knowles is. Gritty, tough — they’re going to be tough and grab and hold and get after you and make it a physical game on the back end and make it hard for you to separate on third down, especially when they play a lot of man coverage.”
Buoyed by defensive back Kolby Harvell-Peel, an All-Big 12 first-team selection a year ago and this preseason, Saturday will prove to be a daunting task for a relatively young group of Mountaineer receivers in those man-to-man situations.
Yet WVU must win its share of those battles for the Mountaineers to be successful.
“It’s critical,” Parker said. “We’ve told guys everywhere we’ve been, the ability to win junction point [an on-field situation with one player matched up directly on another] and the ability to win against man coverage is one of the biggest things we’re judging on.
“We feel like our guys have come a long way and are really growing in their ability to do those things, and it’s a huge test for our guys in week two of a season.”
While the Mountaineers’ ability to move the chains will rely somewhat on their receivers’ success in beating man coverage, it’s also going to require some accurate throws from junior quarterback Jarret Doege.
One advantage for Doege is that last year’s 20-13 loss to the Cowboys in Morgantown represented one of his three starts, so he has seen this Oklahoma State defense with 10 of the same 11 players and the same defensive coordinator.
“I think they haven’t changed a whole lot,” Doege said. “I don’t think they’re going to do anything different than they did last year. It helped me playing in it last year and hopefully it’ll be a different outcome this year.”
To make that happen, West Virginia will have to be better in another situational statistic — red-zone efficiency. In that 20-13 loss to the Cowboys in 2019, the Mountaineers made three trips to the red zone and settled for a combined six points on those possessions.
That has been a major point of emphasis all fall but in particular over the past two weeks since the team’s win over EKU. Doege realizes that third downs and red-zone opportunities could tell the tale on Saturday.
“They went cover zero [no safeties in coverage] on us last year and we just didn’t execute that well in the red zone,” Doege said. “We’ve been working on red-zone situations all fall camp so I think that’s one of the things we’ll be a lot better at this year.
“On third down, they’re going to man you up and they think they’re better than you, so we have to depend on our guys to win one-on-one battles.”
And lastly, there’s the importance of staying out of third-and-long situations, which puts an onus on the WVU run game, particularly early in possessions. After an abysmal season running the football in 2019, the Mountaineers showed promise against EKU with 329 rushing yards.
Obviously the competition has ramped up, but the Mountaineers’ success establishing some sort of presence on the ground is an integral part of the equation.
“We know we have to run the football,” Parker said. “It’s going to make it easier for us to call and our offense to be successful on Saturday, but also an indirect effect would be to give them a limited amount of minutes to pile up yardage on their side.”