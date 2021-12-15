There were no major surprises for West Virginia football coach Neal Brown and his staff as early National Signing day came and went on Wednesday, and that was just fine with him.
Twenty-two players signed on the dotted line to become Mountaineers starting in 2022. Within that group were players to address team needs, players to add needed depth and a highly touted, already decorated quarterback at the center of it all.
“This is a group we’re really excited [about], it’s been a group we’ve put countless time into and it’s a group that, thankfully, we got to evaluate most of them,” Brown said. “We feel good about these guys and I think everybody does, but I think it’s important that we’re not done yet. We’ve still got some needs we’ve got to address, we’re not done yet.”
The NCAA expanded the class signing limit this year to 32 to help alleviate some of the pressure put on some rosters by the transfer portal, and on Wednesday Brown stated that WVU will eventually bring in 32 players as part of its 2022 group.
While its initial haul represents one of the best in program history in terms of rankings -- 26th on Rivals and 32nd on 247sports as of Wednesday afternoon -- more in the coming days, weeks and months should be expected.
“We will have 32 that are available and we’ll use 32,” Brown said. “We want to probably be in that ballpark, 25-ish range for high school student-athletes and then add some transfers. And all the transfers, we won’t add in the next month. Some of those will be post-spring practice as well.”
As for what Brown got Wednesday, it starts with four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol, the newly minted Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona. Marchiol, who threw for 8,310 yards and 93 touchdowns while rushing for 1,301 yards and 24 scores in his prep career, had his ceremony streamed on social media as part of TakisUSA National Signing Day.
“The feel of family, they say don’t commit to coaches, commit to schools, and I think I’ve done a really good job finding a place that has a need for me and a place I can really start a culture and really build a winning culture around the team,” Marchiol said. “So, it’s a really good opportunity for me and for the ’22 class that’s coming in with me.”
Brown was also asked about his incoming signal-caller.
“He’s got some ‘it’ factor,” Brown said. “I think he’s going to be a guy that’s a fan favorite from day one. He’s got charisma, I think he’s got strong leadership capabilities, he’s a student of the game, he loves football ... he’s been groomed from an early age by his father Ken to be a Division I [player] and hopefully an NFL quarterback.
“He’s a dual-threat, left-handed, but the ball comes out of his hand really smooth, he’s got a strong arm, he can run, he’s a physical runner and he’s a great teammate.”
As to whether he will play immediately?
“Let’s get him here first and then let’s see,” Brown said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of freshmen that play in college football, not at the quarterback position, but there are quarterbacks that get ready to play. I’ll be able to give you a lot better answer to that during spring practice, so I think it’s to be determined.”
Noticeably, Brown hammered areas of concern with the Wednesday’s players. Three linebackers inked with the program, including junior-college transfer Lee Kpogba out of East Mississippi Community College. That gives the Mountaineers two developmental players and possibly a player ready to contribute right away at the position of arguably the most need.
And if linebacker wasn’t the most glaring hole, the defensive backfield -- especially with the likely departures of safeties Alonzo Addae, Scottie Young and Sean Mahone -- certainly was, and WVU cleaned up there as well. The Mountaineers signed five defensive backs (three corners and two safeties), including the highest-rated player of the class, Jacolby Spells out of American Heritage High School in Miami.
Wednesday’s haul also included four offensive linemen, two wide receivers, three defensive linemen (including former South Charleston standout Zeiqui Lawton, who spent his freshman season at Cincinnati), a running back (Clemson transfer Lyn-J Dixon), a tight end (Spring Valley's Corbin Page), a versatile athlete in CJ Donaldson from Miami and Australian punter Oliver Straw.
“What we did is, we tried to address everything because we do have some light [position] rooms,” Brown said. “Definitely, if you look at it, linebacker was a point of need. We’re down numbers there. We were able to add an older guy in Lee, who we feel can come in and compete right away, and some young developmental guys. We added three corners, which was a point of emphasis, and we’ll continue to add numbers in that secondary class for sure. We added quality D-linemen and we’ll continue to try and add at least two more high school guys to that group up front.
“And then we added a punter. And we went all the way to Australia to find one. We’re an international football program.”