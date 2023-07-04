WVU FOOTBALL WVU football: Mountaineers land 3-star wideout/safety for 2024 By Jared MacDonald jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com Jared MacDonald WVU Athletics Content Coordinator Author email Jul 4, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MORGANTOWN -- Add another name to West Virginia’s list of commits from the 2024 class.Jay’Quan Bostic, a wide receiver and safety out of Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School in Cincinnati, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media Monday evening.“HEY SIRI TAKE ME HOME,” Bostic wrote on Twitter in a commitment announcement. “10000% COMMITTED I JUST WANNA THANK GOD FOR EVERYTHING TRULY BLESSED LETS GOOO!!!”Bostic is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound rising senior and is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and On3.Bostic held numerous offers, according to the recruiting services, but listed a top six June 29 that consisted of Michigan, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Kentucky and Miami, in addition to WVU.He’s now the 18th member of WVU’s 2024 recruiting class to commit. Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jared MacDonald WVU Athletics Content Coordinator Author email Follow Jared MacDonald Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Articles ArticlesNucor purchases two parcels for planned transloading, processing facilityJustice announces historic revenues for fiscal year, but policy thinktank says public services were underfundedRegatta 2023: Action sports were on display at Magic Island skate parkState mine inspection office issues report on fatal incident at Barbour County mine with history of safety violationsThe new Miss West Virginia USA is a pre-med student at MarshallTom Crouser: King George III, that dastard (Opinion)Gazette-Mail editorial: Happy birthday to the United StatesPrep football: Fields takes Hoover home for workout with MinersWVU basketball: Toussaint will not return to MountaineersBostic continues WVU football commitment flurry