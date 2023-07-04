Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- Add another name to West Virginia’s list of commits from the 2024 class.

Jay’Quan Bostic, a wide receiver and safety out of Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School in Cincinnati, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media Monday evening.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.