MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia football team added a 14th commitment from the Class of 2024.

Quarterback Khalil Wilkins from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Maryland announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Sunday via social media.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

