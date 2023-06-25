MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia football team added a 14th commitment from the Class of 2024.
Quarterback Khalil Wilkins from Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Maryland announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Sunday via social media.
“1000% Committed to West Virginia University!!” Wilkins wrote in a post on Twitter. “Looking forward to developing under [WVU quarterbacks coach Sean Reagan and head coach Neal Brown]. Thanks to all my coaches and supporters.”
Wilkins announced he had received an offer from WVU on May 18, and was in Morgantown participating in seven-on-sevens during the last week.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and On3. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native also held offers from Boston College, Marshall, Maryland, Charlotte, Elon, North Carolina A&T and Pitt.
Wilkins becomes the 14th commitment the Mountaineers have received from the 2024 class, joining defensive end Obinna Onwuka from Charles Herbert Flowers High in Maryland, linebacker Rickey Williams from Archbishop Hoban High in Ohio, receiver Keyshawn Robinson from Jefferson High, athlete Zae Jennings from Winton Woods in Ohio, offensive lineman Kyle Altuner from Good Counsel High in Maryland, cornerback Jacob Boyce from Douglas County High in Georgia, cornerback Romanas Frederique Jr. from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler from Bergen Catholic High in New Jersey, defensive lineman Richard James Jr. from Camden High in New Jersey, tight end Jack Sammarco from Anderson High in Ohio and receiver Brandon Rehmann from St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania, safety Keelan Flowe from Julius L. Chambers High in North Carolina and receiver Chris Henry from Dunnellon High in Florida.