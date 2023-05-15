Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has picked up its second commitment from a transfer wide receiver in as many days.

Noah Massey, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound transfer from Division II Angelo State, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Monday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

