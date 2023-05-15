MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia has picked up its second commitment from a transfer wide receiver in as many days.
Noah Massey, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound transfer from Division II Angelo State, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media on Monday.
“It’s Official…. Take Me Home West Virginia!!” Massey wrote in the post on Twitter.
The Houston native played in all 13 games for Angelo State last season. He caught 52 passes for 682 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the Lone Star Conference Second Team Offense.
He played in the Rams’ 14 games the season prior with 29 receptions for 399 yards and five scores.
Massey started his career at Bowling Green, where he caught 10 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown over three seasons.
Massey announced April 20 on Twitter that he would be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, and he tweeted Sunday that he had received an offer from the Mountaineers.
His commitment comes a day after the Mountaineers flipped Marshall transfer wide receiver EJ Horton from Colorado, where he had previously announced he’d be heading.
Also on Monday, former Mountaineer running back Tony Mathis Jr. announced his transfer destination.
Mathis has committed to Houston and former WVU coach Dana Holgorsen, after leading the Mountaineers in rushing a season ago. He announced at the beginning of the month he would be entering the portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
Mathis was expected to be a big piece of WVU’s running game this fall and was part of a strong group of four returning players at the position.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound redshirt junior started 10 games at running back for the Mountaineers last year and led the team with 562 yards on 135 carries. He had five touchdowns, including a pair of multi-touchdown games. He finished the year ranked seventh in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game with 56.2 and was 10th in rushing yards per carry with 4.16.
WVU is scheduled to play a Thursday night game at Houston this season on Oct. 12.
The Mountaineers are set to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 with a 7:30 p.m. game at Penn State.