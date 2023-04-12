Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s secondary has gotten a little deeper.

Beanie Bishop, a defensive back transfer from Minnesota, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media Wednesday evening.

