Western Kentucky University defensive back Beanie Bishop reacts after his tackle during an NCAA football game against Indiana University on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Bowling Green, KY. IU beat WKU 33-31. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) jumps after a reception as Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop (7) closes in during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia’s secondary has gotten a little deeper.
Beanie Bishop, a defensive back transfer from Minnesota, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via social media Wednesday evening.
“Zombie land to Morgantown,” Bishop tweeted with a graphic announcing his commitment.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Louisville, Kentucky, native was at Minnesota for a season and comes to WVU with one year of eligibility remaining. He played in all 13 games for the Golden Gophers last year, tallying 29 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.
Bishop spent the four seasons before that at Western Kentucky, where he played in 36 games and played the best football of his time with the Hilltoppers during the second half of the 2021 season.
He was a 2021 All-Conference USA first-team selection at defensive back after serving as the team’s primary starting nickelback and was also an honorable mention selection on special teams as a kick returner that season. He was the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week in early November 2021 after his two-interception game against “100 Miles of Hate” rival Middle Tennessee, which included a 43-yard pick-six.
In his WKU career, Bishop totaled 76 tackles, with 8.5 for loss, defended 12 passes with three interceptions and forced a fumble. Forty-three of the tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss came in his final season playing for the Hilltoppers. He returned 28 kickoffs for 676 yards that season.
WVU is scheduled to play its Gold-Blue Spring Game is scheduled for 1 p.m. on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers will open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.