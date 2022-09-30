All throughout Tuesday’s press conferences earlier this week, West Virginia players and coaches downplayed the meaning of playing Texas and the looming trip to Austin.
Perhaps bandit Jared Bartlett summed up the sentiments best in just five words.
“Just next on the schedule,” he said matter-of-factly.
And Bartlett’s not wrong. But if the Mountaineers or Longhorns want to set themselves up for the rest of the schedule, it certainly starts on Saturday.
With both teams entering at 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12 Conference, the importance of Saturday’s contest likely wasn’t summarized in Bartlett’s brief statement. But, undoubtedly, it’s not lost on either team ahead of their collision scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will air on FS1.
It will mark the fourth night game in five outings for WVU. If nothing else, the Mountaineers should be used to late kickoffs by now.
“Looking forward to Saturday night down in Austin, seems like night games all around this year,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Not a big deal since we have kind of an open weekend after this but will be an early morning getting back.”
The mood of that trip and the momentum WVU carries into its bye week -- the Mountaineers won’t play again until hosting Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13 -- will be determined by the events of Saturday night, and so too might WVU's postseason fate. After an overtime loss to Texas Tech last week, the same could be said for the Longhorns.
One major difference between the teams is health. Outside of senior cornerback Charles Woods, who was injured in a season-opening loss at Pitt, the Mountaineers should be full go. As for Texas, the jury is still out. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers and leading receiver Xavier Worthy are both questionable, with Ewers being injured in the first half of a 20-19 loss to No. 2 Alabama in the second week and Worthy going down in the first half last week against the Red Raiders.
Yet, whoever is in the lineup, the Mountaineers will have their work cut out for them defensively.
“It starts with [Texas coach Steve Sarkisian], I think he’s as good a play caller as there is in college football,” Brown said. “Obviously, whoever plays, they’re going to play at a high level. I think [backup quarterback] Hudson Card has played really well. I’ve been watching him since high school. He could’ve gone anywhere in the country. I think he’s a really good player. If Ewers plays, I thought he played really well early against Alabama.
“Obviously, they’re both highly regarded so whoever lines up at quarterback, they’re going to be good.”
For WVU, it’s been a solid start defensively except for a head-scratching performance in a 55-42 loss at home to Kansas, one in which the Jayhawks piled up 419 total yards.
In that game, the Jayhawks used motions and shifts to get the Mountaineers out of alignment. WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley mentioned that as a strength of Sarkisian.
“Coach Sarkisian does a great job of stretching you, formationing you, motioning you, getting you into situations. To say it’s a challenge is an understatement,” Lesley said. “He hides the pieces within the offense, whether that’s by formation, by shift, by trade -- whatever it is. It’s confusing the eyes and getting the matchup you feel is favorable. For them it’s not really that hard as there’s speed all over the field. They don’t have to hide.”
Offensively, it will be about staying the course for the suddenly balanced Mountaineers, who are averaging 272.5 yards passing and 217.5 yards rushing per game. Last week, the Texas defense was hurt by a ball-hogging Tech attack that ran 100 plays, and that too has been a strength of WVU, as it's averaging 33:40 in time of possession per game.
Brown said that ball control has been a plus but it’s also been indicative of what the unit is still seeking -- more big plays.
“When you have success running the football you’re making more first downs,” Brown said. “We’d like to be more explosive, so there’s a little bit of trade off there. We haven’t probably had as many big plays as you’d like to have. When you have those big plays you score a little faster.”
Whether WVU can find those plays or not on Saturday remains to be seen. Certainly, they’d help extend the Mountaineers’ series lead to 7-5. WVU is the only team in the Big 12 that currently holds a winning record against the Longhorns.
Yet, none of that seemed to matter, even to WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who played for Texas Tech in college. All involved seemed to be business as usual and they hope that approach allows them to handle business on Saturday.
“A lot of these Big 12 opponents, I played a lot of games and going back to all these places I’ve been, which is fun,” Harrell said. “Hopefully we can go down there and play well and score some points.”