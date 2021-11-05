For the past two weeks, West Virginia coach Neal Brown has praised his team for how it’s been able to respond to adversity — both after TCU returned the opening kick in a 29-17 win over the Horned Frogs and after a missed alignment led to an early 70-yard touchdown run for Breece Hall in last week’s 38-31 win over Iowa State.
Now, Brown’s team will have to respond to something relatively new — success.
Riding a two-game win streak after that upset victory over the Cyclones, nothing gets easier this week as No. 11 Oklahoma State comes calling at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
As vindicating as last week’s win over Iowa State was for the Mountaineers, the Cowboys (7-1 overall, 4-1 Big 12) present most of the same problems the Cyclones did and then some, and Brown knows his team will have to meet the challenge with all the same focus and effort it carried into the Iowa State game.
“We’ve got to respond in a big way against Oklahoma State,” Brown said on Thursday. “I think they’re the most complete football team we’ve played all season. They’re extremely physical. We’re going to play the two most physical teams in our league back-to-back in Iowa State and Oklahoma State. We’ve got our hands full for sure, and our guys have to continue to respond in the right way.”
It’s been a while since the Mountaineers (4-4, 2-3) did much of anything right against the Cowboys, as Oklahoma State will carry a six-game win streak over WVU into Saturday. Coach Mike Gundy is 7-2 lifetime against West Virginia.
As much as the success against Iowa State was predicated on defense and its run game entering last week, there’s plenty of similarities between that and what the Cowboys have done and will try to do Saturday. That starts defensively, where Oklahoma State and the Cyclones have jockeyed for the top spot in the Big 12 in most major statistical categories.
The Cowboys lead the Big 12 in rushing defense (94.9 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (18 points per game) and are ninth and 14th, respectively, in the FBS in those categories.
But as good as Oklahoma State has been in major categories, it may be even better situationally. The Cowboys defense tops the conference in third-down (26.3%) and fourth-down (40%) percentages allowed and are tied for the Big 12 lead with 22 sacks.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez leads the conference in tackles (79), safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has the co-lead with three interceptions, and they’re just part of a unit that is as aggressive as it is experienced. Those are the things that most stick out to Brown.
“They’re a veteran group — nine seniors and two juniors and they’ve been playing in the system now, most of them, for four years,” Brown said. “They’re really confident, they adjust well, they’re really big up front so it’s hard to run the football on them and they’ve got Rodriguez at the second level that’s able to erase [mistakes]. The secondary does a great job, they’re physical at corner and their safeties do a good job playing the middle of the field and they get down in the box in a hurry and they’re sure tacklers.
“It’s an extremely challenging group to go against. We’re going to have to figure out ways to score touchdowns — field goals aren’t going to win this game.”
The Mountaineers did just that last week, cashing in on all five trips to the red zone against Iowa State, four times for touchdowns. That was just one area in which WVU showed significant improvement last week and, like Brown, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker stressed the importance of handling success.
“Win the week,” Parker said. “The sales pitch to the guys sometimes is easier after a Halloween win and all that stuff, but it’s like I told them on Sunday, too much sugar will make you sick, especially around trick-or-treat. Everybody is feeling good and there’s a lot of good things to be said and they deserve those things, but at the same time, if you don’t make sure you fix the same things you fixed when it didn’t go that well as you do when it does, that feeling goes away quickly.”
WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and his staff will have their hands full with slowing down Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren (106.3 yards per game), quarterback Spencer Sanders (1,333 passing yards, 298 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns) and wideout Tay Martin (36 catches, 529 yards, four touchdowns).
All are capable weapons, and the Cowboys have others. Iowa State was able to hit on some big plays last week, including Hall’s early run and a 68-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Tarique Milton, yet West Virginia got a stop at the end to win the game. Again, it was about response, something for which Lesley applauded his group.
“The difference was the kids were able to recover,” Lesley said. “I’ve talked about maturity and growth and I think that shows we’re at least gaining some ground there because they were able to overcome those.”
And if all of that wasn’t enough, former WVU quarterback Major Harris will have his No. 9 retired at the end of the first quarter. While a crowd of 45,613 made an audible difference at the end of last week’s game, Brown is hoping for even more on Saturday.
“There are a lot of reasons to be excited about this one — it’s our second home game [in a row], we’ve won two games in a row, we’re going to honor the military in pregame festivities and then also, Major Harris,” Brown said. “The hope is we’ll have a big crowd. We need them. This is a team that’s had our number a little bit.”