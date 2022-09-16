During Tuesday’s weekly press conference, while giving FCS Towson due respect, West Virginia coach Neal Brown insisted that this week would be about focusing within and fixing the issues that have cost the Mountaineers over the course of an 0-2 start.
Certainly, a win over the Tigers won’t magically squelch the fire pouring from the Mountaineer fan base.
But any victory would be massive for a team thirsty to get off the schneid.
WVU will have an opportunity to do just that when it welcomes in Towson to Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and the game will stream on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.
It’s been a tough start with a gut-wrenching 38-31 loss at Pitt followed up by a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas. Defensive lapses and pivotal mistakes during inopportune times have been the main culprits.
Yes, the Mountaineers have been close. But Brown said that’s the last thing his team needs to hear.
“The noise that hurts is, ‘Man, you all are so close. You could be 2-0,’” Brown said. “Yeah, we could be, but we’re not, and let’s focus on why we’re not and getting that corrected and how to get better moving forward. Yeah, we could be. We could be sitting here 2-0. I could also be an NFL player if I was a little bit faster. It is what it is.”
Certainly, Towson has done some things right in starting 2-0 with wins over Bucknell and Morgan State. Redshirt senior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, a transfer from Ole Miss, is off to a nice start in completing 35 of 61 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Pigrome has also added 155 yards on the ground.
Junior running back Devin Matthews leads a ground attack that averages 193 yards per game, having piled up 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It's a roster that features 43 transfers, many of whom came from the Division I level with several former Power Five players sprinkled in.
“They’re a well-coached, quality FCS program,” Brown said. “Coach [Rob] Ambrose has done a nice job building that program. They’ve got almost an entirely new roster of 50 players.”
Yet, clearly it’s a game the Mountaineers should win -- and comfortably. But to get to the point of victory, his team needed to spend the week accepting what’s led it to two defeats.
“It’s about confronting … you don’t sugarcoat these things,” Brown said. “The brutal reality of where we’re at is where we’re at -- we’re 0-2.
“The people you’re around the most, the people that care about you most, they want to protect you and they want you to know everything is going to be OK. They’ll say, ‘Oh, it’s OK. You did the best you could. Maybe it’s not your fault. Maybe it’s the coach's fault. Maybe it’s somebody else.’ And that’s BS. That’s not accurate. The bottom line is, it’s not OK. We’re sitting here at 0-2 and haven’t done the things we’ve needed to win football games.
"What you have to do on an individual level is take ownership and the people that have to take the most ownership are our leaders. That’s staff. That’s myself. That’s the leaders within the team.
“You have to look inward. Have you done everything you need to do? Are you helping create the standard everybody below you needs to uphold? That’s the message. That’s it. Look inward. And if you didn’t own it, be a man and own it and let’s go get it fixed.”
On the field, the Mountaineers will have to find a way to get their defense fixed, one that figures to be shorthanded again without senior cornerback Charles Woods and possibly without safety Aubrey Burks. Through two games, WVU is ranked 94th among 131 FBS teams in total defense (401.5 yards per game) and 125th in scoring defense (46.5 points per game), though opponents have scored two defensive touchdowns against the Mountaineers as well. And WVU will have to be less prone to mistakes. West Virginia is 94th in penalty yardage (68.5 yards per contest) and 112th in turnover margin, having lost four while registering only one takeaway.
All of it has been enough to force a statement from WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons regarding the state of the program and Brown’s job. Social media has been flooded by fans calling for Brown’s head.
Yet, as Brown has encouraged the team to look within, his hope is that the noise around the program will fall on deaf ears.
“It’s harder for the kids than it is me, I just turn off social media and I’m fine. I actually feel a hell of a lot better when I don’t have it,” Brown said. “I’m 42, it’s harder for our kids, but that’s not the negativity I necessarily worry about because you never take criticism from somebody you wouldn’t go to for advice. That kind of noise, I don’t think it really affects anybody.”