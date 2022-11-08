MORGANTOWN — In the midst of a three-game losing streak and in the home stretch of a disappointing 3-6 season, you would expect there to be a great deal of gloom and doom within the West Virginia football program.
But WVU head coach Neal Brown says that’s not necessarily the case.
“Losing stinks. I hate it for our staff, and I hate it for our players,” admitted West Virginia’s fourth-year head coach. “When you invest and things don’t go the way you want them to go, it stinks, and there’s no other way to say that.
“When things don’t go the way you want them to go, though, you always have next,” Brown continued. “This week, the thing that is great and the reason I believe our guys are excited is because we play Oklahoma, and West Virginia hasn’t beaten Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. There were a couple big wins before joining the Big 12; obviously we know about those. But this team has an opportunity to be the first to beat Oklahoma since joining the Big 12, and that’s added incentive.”
The 5-4 Sooners come to Mountaineer Field on Saturday for a contest that will kick off at noon and will be televised by FS1.
“We’re glad to be back home," said Brown, whose club is 2-2 in home games this year but just 1-4 on the road. “We only have two home games left. We usually have only have six [home games] every year, and they are events in our state.
“The attitude of the team is positive. We’ve got three games left in the season. We’re not looking at anything other than what’s next. We’re saying let’s do the best we can this week.”
After struggling on the defensive side much of the season, WVU was actually pretty good there in its 31-14 loss at Iowa State this past weekend. It limited the Cyclones to just 10 points through the first three quarters and held them to 391 total yards, which is the best West Virginia’s defense has performed against a Big 12 opponent in 2022.
The offensive side was another story, though, as the Mountaineers managed just 14 points and a season-low 200 total yards through the entire game. If WVU is going to have any chance this Saturday against Oklahoma, which is scoring 33.2 points per game but giving up 29.8, West Virginia’s offense must return to the form of the unit that posted more than 30 points in five of its first six games of the season.
“We’ve got to get in a better rhythm, which means we have to play at a faster tempo,” explained Brown of his offense. “We’ve got to be able to execute, but we also have to change the picture and make it more difficult on the defense. We didn’t motion and do some adjustments as much as we have in the past, and we’ve got to do that. That makes it harder on the defense. We’ve also got to push the ball down the field more.”
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels had his worst game as a Mountaineer this past Saturday, completing just 8 of 22 passes for 81 yards. While Brown was emphatic that Daniels will remain WVU’s starter, he also said the former Georgia transfer simply must play better than he did at Iowa State.
“JT was just off; he really was,” admitted West Virginia’s coach. “They got some pressure up the middle on him, and we also had some drops. Those hurt the quarterback as well, but also he just has to play better.
“I think we can do some things to allow him some easier competitions, like move him out of the pocket and things like that to help him out.
“I will say this; I think the kid is going to bounce back and play well this week. I really do,” Brown stated of Daniels. “He had a good mindset on Sunday [during practice] and a good mindset this morning, so I think he will play well this week.”
INJURY UPDATE: The Mountaineers have been dealing with a cascade of injuries all season.
Tight end Mike O’Laughlin, running back CJ Donaldson, offensive guard James Gmiter and spear linebacker Davis Mallinger all will miss the rest of the season as they recover.
Cornerback Charles Woods “is kind of questionable” this week, added Brown.
On the positive side, running back Tony Mathis and spear linebacker Lance Dixon will both likely return to action Saturday after each missed the past two games.
“It’s going to help,” said Brown of Mathis’ return. The sophomore is WVU’s second-leading rusher this season with 492 yards, which trails only Donaldson’s 526. “He’s a downhill runner. He’s physical, really good in short yardage. In addition, Tony is one of our leaders on offense, along with JT and Zach [Frazier, WVU’s center].”
There had been conjecture that Daniels has been dealing with an injury as well, but Brown said he isn’t aware of a problem.
“I don’t think he played well, but I don’t think it was due to an injury,” said the Mountaineer coach.