MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the promotion of Chad Scott to offensive coordinator on Monday.
Scott is entering his fifth season with the Mountaineers under coach Neal Brown. In the previous four years, Scott coached the running backs, and he will continue to lead the position group.
Last year, Scott served as the team’s run game coordinator and the three years prior was co-offensive coordinator.
“Chad knows what our strengths are, and he has earned this opportunity,” Brown said in a news release. “I have coached with him for 13 years, and I trust him and the positive energy he brings every day to our team. Coach Scott has been a part of elite offenses in the past at Troy, Texas Tech and North Carolina, and that experience has prepared him for this leadership role. The fact that he has built strong relationships with our players and is a tremendous teacher of the game will have a positive effect on our entire offensive unit.”
WVU averaged 171.5 yards rushing per game in 2022, when the team finished 5-7. Tony Mathis, Justin Johnson, CJ Donaldson and Jaylen Anderson combined for 1,793 yards and 18 touchdowns, and WVU has twice had a 1,000-yard rusher in four seasons with Scott on staff.
“I appreciate coach Brown’s confidence in me to take this next step in my coaching career and become the offensive coordinator of the Mountaineers,” Scott said in a news release. “We have a strong nucleus returning, and we know what we need to do to be successful on offense. It’s time to get to work.”
Scott has worked with Brown at three other schools prior to their time together at WVU, and the two were also teammates at Kentucky. Scott coached running backs at Troy from 2007-09, at Texas Tech from 2010-12 and at Kentucky from 2013-14.
“When I started the search, here’s what I was looking for -- a teacher, somebody that could go in a classroom in front of a large group of people and be able to deliver a message and be able to motivate and teach,” Brown said in a video announcing the move to the team posted by WVU on Twitter. “Then I was looking for somebody that could develop relationships and somebody that was centered around development. We’ve got to develop those guys.
"The guy that earned this opportunity and will make the most of it is Chad Scott.”
In 17 years, Scott has also coached at the collegiate level at North Carolina -- where he finished his playing career and coached tight ends and hybrids from 2016-18 before coming to WVU -- and Louisville. He also spent time in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Scott takes over for Graham Harrell, who left to take the offensive coordinator position at Purdue after one season with the Mountaineers. Brown said at his early signing period news conference in December the team had two offensive staff positions to fill, and on Jan. 2 WVU announced Bilal Marshall would be the program’s new receivers coach.
WVU averaged 30.6 points and 399 yards per game last season. Only Iowa State’s 20.2 points and 369.8 yards per game were lower among the 10 teams in the Big 12 in 2022.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.