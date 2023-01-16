Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

spt_mountaineerspractice
Buy Now

West Virginia Mountaineers co-offensive coordinator Chad Scott is seen during football practice in Morgantown, W.Va., on Tuesday, April 02, 2019.

 CRAIG HUDSON | Gazette-Mail

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia announced the promotion of Chad Scott to offensive coordinator on Monday.

Scott is entering his fifth season with the Mountaineers under coach Neal Brown. In the previous four years, Scott coached the running backs, and he will continue to lead the position group.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags