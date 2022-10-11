MORGANTOWN -- Sometimes, when things are going badly, reverting to fundamentals is the best approach to getting back on track.
In some ways, it's a cliche, of course. Listen to just about any question following a loss, and some form of "we've got to clean up our mistakes" or "we need to concentrate and get back to the basics" can be heard. For West Virginia this week, heading into Thursday's home game against Baylor (7 p.m., FS1), it seems to ring true for a couple of reasons.
First, the Mountaineers have been plagued by mistakes in a couple of key areas -- ones that can hopefully be addressed by clearing one's head and concentrating on fundamentals of play, starting with positioning, footwork and initial reactions. Pass coverage in the secondary and second level of the defense stands out here, as the combination of uncertainty and missed assignments has combined to allow big plays to opponents such as Pitt (308 passing yards) and Texas (336).
"We need to start with the basics," confirmed Mountaineer linebacker Jasir Cox, who is also heavily involved in pass coverage. "I feel like we got away from that the first few weeks. We have a lot of young guys in the back four and I feel like that could be a confidence booster for them and let them play faster. We need to lock in on our keys and play fast."
A mix of inexperience, partly due to those youngsters, such as Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Jacolby Spells, Davis Mallinger and Aubrey Burks, and unfamiliarity with the system from transfers, including Cox, Rashad Ajayi, Hershey McLaurin, Marcis Floyd and Wesley McCormick, have resulted in less seamless play than desired. Still, Cox thinks the group can rally and put together winning efforts.
"Our practice habits have to be better," Cox said on Monday. "When the ball is in the air, we have to want it. We have to understand that the ball isn't thrown at us. It's our job to take it away. We have to create turnovers. Our urgency needs to be better in that area."
The need for improvement stands out. West Virginia (2-3 overall, 0-2 Big 12) is 98th (out of 131 FBS teams) in turnover margin at -0.4, and has just one interception and two fumble recoveries through five games. Only two teams in the nation have fewer turnovers gained than West Virginia's three.
An example of how concentrating on the basics, and honing just a few things over and over to achieve success, is as close as the opposite side of the line of scrimmage, where Baylor (3-2, 1-1) runs a handful of plays out of a multitude of window-dressing actions.
"It's all smoke and mirrors just to run one play," Cox confirmed. "Having the tight end motion out, then back in, just to run stretch, it's to get our eyes moving. We need to be dialed in to understand their tendencies."
WVU has the pieces to counter such tactics, with hybrid defenders that should be big enough to stand up to Baylor's run game but mobile enough to cover the pass. The key, though, is to avoid confusion, and to execute when confronted with all those different looks.
"A lot of guys on the team are flexible, and I think that's a unique part of our team," Cox noted. "We have to be ready to defend the run and the pass. We have to look at everything this week. [Baylor quarterback Blake] Shapen's versatility opens things up for them, but as long as we [execute] our keys we should be all right."
Cox, like his teammates, knows that the 2022 season, if not hanging in the balance, is very dependent on this next stretch of four games.
"We're chasing something, and this game means a lot to us," Cox said. "Having Baylor on Thursday creates some urgency for us."