WVU linebacker Jasir Cox (7) chases Texas quarterback Hudson Card in the Mountaineers' 38-20 loss Oct. 1 at Austin, Texas.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN -- Sometimes, when things are going badly, reverting to fundamentals is the best approach to getting back on track.

In some ways, it's a cliche, of course. Listen to just about any question following a loss, and some form of "we've got to clean up our mistakes" or "we need to concentrate and get back to the basics" can be heard. For West Virginia this week, heading into Thursday's home game against Baylor (7 p.m., FS1), it seems to ring true for a couple of reasons.