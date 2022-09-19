For the second time this season, WVU coach Neal Brown held his weekly press conference on Monday instead of Tuesday in preparation for a game on Thursday night.
This one, however, coming off a short week after a 65-7 win over Towson Saturday, is arguably a bit tougher.
The good news, according to Brown, is that both the Mountaineers and Virginia Tech are in the same boat with the Hokies having beaten Wofford 27-7 in Blacksburg, Virginia on Saturday. WVU and Tech will meet for the second year in a row at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Lane Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
It’s the second major rivalry game for West Virginia (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big 12 Conference) after the Mountaineers fell 38-31 at Pitt in the season opener. WVU held on for a 27-21 win over the Hokies in Morgantown last season, putting to bed an 18-year drought without the Black Diamond Trophy. It was also the second game in the series since 2005, with the other coming in 2017.
Though most of West Virginia’s players brushed up on the rivalry last year, Brown said it’s certainly something he and his staff will meet head-on this year as well.
“Well definitely talk about it. It’s a rivalry and it’s definitely one that’s important to our fan base,” Brown said. “The guys who played in the game last year felt that, being in our stadium. I expect a great atmosphere down in Blacksburg without a doubt. It’s one of the best places to play in college football. I’ve never been there but I’m looking forward to going down and experiencing that for the first time.
“It’s the only game on our schedule where we play for a trophy. The Black Diamond Trophy makes it even more schedule. It’s a short week, so we don’t have as much time as we normally would but we talked about it [Sunday] and we’ll talk more about it today.”
Luckily for Brown, when it comes to talking about Lane Stadium, he has an invaluable resource at his disposal in junior offensive lineman Doug Nester, a Spring Valley product who spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Virginia Tech.
“I’m going to ask him to talk about to their entrance to the stadium and things like that,” Brown admitted.
Outside of crowd noise, the playing field figures to be plenty level when the teams are on it Thursday night. Both the Hokies and Mountaineers had early starts on Saturday and both are dealing with the adversities of shortened preparations.
“It’s one of those things, on a short week everything is hurried,” Brown said. “It’s not as much of a factor this week because they’re doing the same thing. We played an FCS opponent, they played an FCS opponent -- both of us played earlier in the day.”
While last week Brown and his staff and players preached that their singular focus was on Towson, he admitted that he did allow his team to look ahead a bit, especially with only four days to prepare for a pivotal road trip against a Power Five rival.
“We may have had a little sneak ahead on Friday to Virginia Tech, I’m sure they did too,” Brown said. “We got a pretty good work day on Friday on them and we came in early on Sunday. We had a light practice [Sunday] -- this will be our work day today. Tuesday and Wednesday will be our normal Thursday and Friday for us.”
In terms of preparing, the quick turnaround will certainly be a challenge but it’s an issue physically as well. Thankfully for the Mountaineers, Saturday’s win over the Tigers got out of hand quickly with most starters sitting the entire second half.
Still, Brown said he stressed the importance of rest immediately in the aftermath of the victory.
“We talked about it after the game, before we even sang the fight song,” Brown said. "We talked about it from a physical well-being standpoint and talked about the hydration piece, making sure you’re eating and resting to prepare for today because we knew this would be our work day.
“I thought the guys were in good spirits yesterday. We ran them yesterday and didn’t have anyone dehydrated yesterday so that’s a positive. We’ll be ready on Thursday night.”
n Brown also provided injury updates, saying that defensive back Aubrey Burks, who missed Saturday’s game, should return this Thursday. Defensive lineman Jalen Thornton has yet to play this season but was expected to practice on Monday with the hope of playing Thursday. Senior cornerback Charles Woods, who was injured in the season opener against Pitt, remains out after undergoing surgery last week. His long-term status remains unclear.