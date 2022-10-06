Prior to the season, a major talking point of West Virginia coaches when it came to the secondary was the ability and willingness to play more man-to-man coverage.
The thought was that more athletic defensive backs would give the team an opportunity to guard opposing receivers straight up, freeing up WVU to blitz more.
However, that hasn’t necessarily manifested so far this season, and coach Neal Brown pointed to an injury to senior cornerback Charles Woods in a season-opening loss at Pitt as a factor.
“We did week one and then Charles got hurt,” Brown said. “Then the Kansas option doesn’t allow you to do that. The touchdown we gave up against Virginia Tech was man and then [Texas wide receiver Xavier] Worthy’s double move we were in man the other night. If Charles was playing we would play it more, and when we’ve played it, it hasn’t been as productive as we’d like it to have been.”
For the most part, West Virginia’s pass defense isn’t where coaches and fans would like it to be. WVU ranks 73rd nationally in pass defense, allowing 230.8 yards per game through the air. But even that number is skewed a bit by one game against FCS Towson and two games against the run-heavy Jayhawks and Hokies. Kansas is 105th in pass offense (201.4 yards per game) and Virginia Tech is 97th (209.2).
Brown said the game against the Jayhawks was a bit of an anomaly as Kansas’ option run game, which piled up 200 yards in a 55-42 win over the Mountaineers, forced the Mountaineers to keep their eyes in the backfield. But even against more standard attacks, the man-to-man defense has been a struggle.
“Kansas really ties you, playing against that offense you want to have more eyes [in the backfield],” Brown said. “When you’re playing man you can’t have your eyes on the option game. The last two weeks we would have liked to have played more man. It helps. It allows you to bring another in pressure, but when we’ve done that we’ve been burned a little bit.”
With two more players in the secondary having been injured in the team’s 38-20 loss at Texas on Saturday, things could get even tougher moving forward. Brown didn’t specify as to which players sustained the injuries and didn’t give any initial prognosis on their availability when the Mountaineers host Baylor on Thursday night.
Brown said he and the staff would devote a significant amount of time this week evaluating players in an ongoing process.
“We’ve just got to figure out who the best are,” Brown said.
Nearly all of them have gotten game action at some point this season, including last Saturday at Texas, as injuries and a lopsided score forced Brown to empty the bench. And while busted coverages were certainly a problem in the loss to the Longhorns, Brown wasn’t about to lay all the blame at the feet of the defensive backfield.
“That wasn’t just a secondary issue the other night,” Brown said. “In the first half we didn’t play good at any level. We left plays out there with the defensive line. At linebacker, Jasir Cox, I thought he played a good football game. I wouldn’t characterize any of our other linebackers as playing well. And the secondary piece, we weren’t good enough. Xavier Worthy is a really good player but most of the plays he was making weren’t contested plays.
“Defensively, we’ve got to work on fundamentals. We’ve got to do a better job getting lined up and our pass coverage fundamentals have got to improve.”
As for whether or not man-to-man coverage will be a part of the plan, Brown said that remains to be seen, describing the situation as a double-edged sword of sorts.
“I think we’ve got to be able to change it up but at the same time we’ve got to play the coverage we can get lined up the fastest in and gives us the best opportunity to be successful,” Brown said. “I would like that to include man coverage, but if that’s not the case I don’t think we can force it either.”