MORGANTOWN -- Saturday’s history was not the type the West Virginia University football team wanted to make.
In its 24-3 loss to Oklahoma State at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia had its lowest point total since being shut out by Maryland 39-0 in 2013.
The Mountaineers’ rushing total of 17 net yards was their fewest since gaining just 12 against Maryland in a 54-7 loss in 1951. Only twice since then has WVU netted 20 or fewer yards on the ground -- 18 vs. Texas Tech in a 38-17 loss in 2019 and 20 vs. Pitt in a 38-17 loss in 1981.
West Virginia managed only 133 yards of total offense against the Cowboys. That’s the best Oklahoma State defensive performance since 1999, and it’s WVU’s lowest offensive total since Nebraska limited the Mountaineers to 89 yards in a 31-0 loss in the 1994 Kickoff Classic.
Oklahoma State is statistically the best defense in the Big 12 this year, and it certainly showed that on Saturday. That Cowboy unit is not only good, but it is also very experienced, starting nine seniors and two fourth-year juniors, though more than likely the performance and experience go hand in hand.
“I think they are pretty good defensively,” admitted West Virginia quarterback Jaret Doege of the OSU D. “Coach [Mike] Gundy was talking to me after the game and said I had been playing better lately, but they have a really good defense. That showed tonight. They are pretty good.”
With a ground attack that was limited to 0.5 yards per attempt, WVU’s offense was hamstrung. WVU is 4-0 this season when rushing for more than 100 yards but now 0-5 when rushing for less than that number. Saturday was way less than that number.
“It makes it a lot easier when the run game is working,” noted Doege. “Every person on our offense has to look in the mirror and own their mistakes and move on to K-State [who WVU plays on the road next Saturday].”
West Virginia’s rushing attack had shown signs of improvement lately, rushing for 229 yards against TCU and 122 against Iowa State in those two recent victories. But Saturday’s performance was a step backward.
“I’m not sure why,” pondered Doege. “We’ve got to go back and watch the film and see what happened, learn from it, learn from the mistakes and grow from what happened.”
West Virginia’s passing numbers were only slightly better than those on the ground. Doege completed 15 of 22 passes but for just 109 yards with an interception. Backup quarterback Garrett Greene was 1 of 2 for 7 yards.
“Everything they did we were ready for,” said Doege. “They didn’t really do anything that surprised us. We just couldn’t capitalize and execute the plays.”
West Virginia wanted to take some deep shots, but Oklahoma State’s tight coverage and strong pass rush didn’t allow Doege to make those throws. WVU had just one completion longer than 16 yards, and that was a 32-yard catch-and-run by Sam James on the Mountaineers’ second play of the game, a series which ultimately produced West Virginia’s only points of the contest.
“We had a couple on early, but we couldn’t get them off because of their pressure,” said Doege of WVU’s hopes of long pass completions.
Maybe the most telling stat of all, though, was the fact that between them, Doege and Greene were sacked eight times. The Cowboy pass rush was constant, even when it didn’t produce sacks.
“I just want to make a play,” stated Doege. “There were some plays out there that could have been made, and I want to be that spark and make that play to turn things around.
“They were doing a couple different things while playing man, dropping into different coverages,” Doege said of the OSU secondary. “We just couldn’t seem to get anything going. I’ll put that on myself. When things are going bad, I’ve got to find a way to get things going in the right direction.”
West Virginia’s offense kept looking for answers, but its struggles blocking, running and getting receivers open left no real options.
“I came to the sideline, and me and Coach [Sean] Reagan talked about what happened in the series and talked about what to expect in the upcoming series,” explained Doege. “We knew it was going to be a grind. He told me to stay in it and take it one play at a time. It was a grind. We just could never get anything going. If we could have just scored a couple points, and got going, it could have been a different game.
“We needed to get first downs [WVU had just 11]. If we could have done that, we could have gotten some tempo going and taken some deep shots. But we kept going three-and-out, and that didn’t help us.
“Repeatedly we kept going three-and-out, three-and-out, three-and-out, and couldn’t get anything going,” the junior quarterback concluded, shaking his head.