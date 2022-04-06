So much of the focus of spring practices at WVU has been given -- and rightfully so -- to a three-way battle at quarterback between Garrett Greene, Will “Goose” Crowder and Nicco Marchiol.
But it’s far from the only area of emphasis for the West Virginia offense.
And perhaps that quarterback competition is alleviating some of the scrutiny that would normally surround the Mountaineer running game, one that took a step back last season after some improvement in 2020.
But even that 2020 spike wasn’t nearly high enough for coaches, players and fans, and the run game, more than anything, has hindered WVU’s attack in head coach Neal Brown’s three seasons at the helm. Last year, the Mountaineers ranked 103rd out of 130 teams at 123.6 rushing yards per game, which represented a downturn from 2020, when WVU averaged 135.1 yards, good enough for 92nd best. The 2019 season was abysmal as West Virginia averaged just 73.3 rushing yards, putting it 128th in the country.
This year brings with it a new offensive coordinator in Graham Harrell, five returning starters along the offensive line and a running back room that to hear coaches and players tell it is as talented as it's been in the past few seasons. And, to hear them tell it through a couple of weeks of spring ball, everything is on track for major improvement this time around.
“Everything is going good,” running back Tony Mathis said during player interviews on Tuesday. “The offense is doing very well. The O-line is doing very well. Just continuing to grow and work on our craft.”
Mathis will certainly play a major role in whatever happens on the ground this fall as he returns for his redshirt-junior season and is the clear starter for the first time. With that, however, comes responsibility and expectation, both of which Mathis, a self-admitted nonverbal leader, said he’s ready to take on.
“I try to lead by example a lot, but nothing really has changed, just more vocal than usual,” Mathis said. “I don’t have to do everything perfect, but have to do everything [with leadership]. I try to lead more and talk more because I know I have younger guys like Jaylen Anderson here who is going to be great and [who's] watching.”
The backfield is just one part of the run game. Up front, the offensive line is anchored by junior center Zach Frazier, who is continuously mentioned by Brown when speaking of the team’s leaders and best performers. Along with guards James Gmiter and Doug Nester and tackles Wyatt Milum and Brandon Yates, the Mountaineer line is intact, and Frazier said familiarity has been plentiful this spring.
“We have the same core of guys up front and I feel like we’re all meshing together really well right now,” Frazier said. “We had all of last season together, so really it’s just our communication. We’ll see a front or whatever and we’ll just kind of know. We’ll be on the same page without even speaking sometimes. It’s just little things like that, the chemistry between us.”
In fact, the biggest change to the chemistry among both positions is likely Harrell, and he’s spent much of the spring thus far installing his offense and philosophies. Both Frazier and Mathis agree that it’s the latter that has them most excited in terms of where the West Virginia offense can go.
“It’s just a different approach,” Frazier said. “We’re going to score. [Harrell's] thing is, we’re going to put points on the board and have fun. I think it’s just a fun approach to it, and at the end of the day football should be fun.”
“It’s seeing the fun in everything,” Mathis agreed. “We’re having fun out there. More than normal.
“That’s a good feeling. Everybody likes a type of guy like that, especially on the offensive side. That brought a lot of energy and we’ve just been rolling with it since day one. We’ve been moving the ball, scoring a lot of points and having a lot of fun.”
It will no doubt be even more fun if the Mountaineers are able to have success on the ground once the season starts. And while West Virginia hasn’t had an abundance of it over the past few seasons, with the lessons learned, the belief is that the Mountaineers can turn that around now.
“You just have to work on the little things,” Frazier said. “I’d say focusing on the little things will help us take that next step.”