West Virginia University’s never-ending quest to secure talented defensive linemen continued late Monday night as Northwest Mississippi Community College defensive tackle Nijel McGriff pledged to the Mountaineers.
Defensive line coach Jordan Lesley used his connections from his former junior college coaching days to find out about McGriff early, as WVU was the first program to extend him an offer. Since then, even as other schools have entered the picture, the Mountaineers stayed on top of McGriff, culminating in a virtual visit last week.
“They’ve been here since Day One,” McGriff said about his decision. “I love how everything looked during the virtual tour, and somebody gave me the rundown on how the players are treated and the game schemes.”
McGriff added offers from Maryland, Memphis and Florida Atlantic this spring, with Ole Miss and Florida State asking him to come on official visits before the pandemic shut down all in-person recruiting.
Due to the NJCAA ruling on Monday, McGriff will only work out and practice with his team this fall, as it will hold its season in the spring. With McGriff graduating in December and enrolling in January, he is scheduled to have three years of eligibility remaining at WVU.
McGriff received a three-star 86 rating from 247Sports.